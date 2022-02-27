Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 27, stated that the Central government is working day and night to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, PM Modi said under 'Operation Ganga', thousands of Indian citizens are brought back home safely.

PM Modi said, "We are also bringing back thousands of Indians from Ukraine by running Operation Ganga. The government is working day and night to take our sons and daughters who are still there to their homes with full security".

He added that every Indian at this time is observing the global situation. "India has always accorded topmost priority to the safety of the lives of each and every one of its citizens. Wherever the crisis arose, we have left no stone unturned to bring back our citizens safe", the Prime Minister said.

As many of the Indian students studying medicine were stuck in Ukraine following Russia's military operation, PM Modi during a webinar on Union Budget announcements on the health sector suggested that state governments must devise plans for land allotment for medical education so that the country itself can offer a large number of doctors and paramedics to fulfil even a global demand.

Indians stranded in Ukraine return home

India began the evacuation of its stranded citizens with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, carrying 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. The officials informed that the second evacuation flight, AI1942, bringing back 250 Indian citizens, landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 a.m. on Sunday, the officials said.

The third flight, AI1940, of Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary), landed in Delhi. The fourth evacuation flight has left from Bucharest (Romania) to bring 198 Indian nationals to Delhi.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday received the students who arrived from Bucharest to Mumbai and interacted with them, urging them to convey the same to their friends stranded back in Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was at the Delhi airport to welcome the evacuees by handing out roses.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations. Due to this, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. The government officials have informed that citizens have not been charged for the evacuation flights.

Image: ANI