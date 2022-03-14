Ukraine Calls For Mass Army Recruitment To Battle Russian Troops As War Escalates

As the incessant devastation of war wrecked Ukraine continues on the 19th day, the Ukrainian army, on Monday, March 14, called for mass army recruitment to put forward stiff resistance to the invading Russian troops that are barbarically targetting the civilian areas in several conflicting cities.

With the Russian federation targeting the military bases of Kyiv’s army, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is encouraging civilians to take up arms against the invaders to protect the sovereignty of their nation. Despite being put up against one of the world’s largest armies, Ukraine has not bent its knees and is hitting back with equal momentum to battle the Russian army. For over two weeks now, the war-torn country has been reciprocating the offensive with the backing of the West.

As the war continues to escalate, with the Kremlin's forces strengthening their offensive each day to capture geo-strategically pertinent cities of Ukraine, it is also being questioned: "Till how long can Ukraine hold up against Putin’s army and stretch the war?"

Deliberating further on the same, Jitendra Ojha, a geopolitical analyst told Republic, “Ukraine’s character has come to the fore, and President Zelenskyy has come out to be a hero in this war. The very fact that the Ukrainian forces managed to stretch this war up to 19 days amounts to the title of moral victory and global acknowledgement, admiration on the way the Ukrainians have withstood.”

'Russia is depleting itself in war; it has pushed itself 50 years back'

“Both sides have many reasons to pursue peace, but there are far too many factors that could work against it. Russia is depleting itself in this war, the very fact that it has stretched for 19 days, the economic sanctions against the country will push the country at least 30- 50 years back. There is mounting pressure on Russian Oligarchs, this could lead to further mount pressure on President Putin domestically, which could consequently urge him to further strengthen his aggression,” Ojha stated.

“Both sides have to do some political posturing on their ends to negotiate on a peace treaty so that no country comes out as a loser of the war, both Presidents can not afford to bow down as losers now,” Ojha added, highlighting that the peace negotiations will only be successful if both the conflicting nations become flexible on their demands.

His comments came in the backdrop of the fourth round of the peace negotiations between the delegations of the two conflicting nations that were being held virtually.

(Image: AP)