Amid fierce resistance put forth by Ukrainians and incessant missile strikes led by Russians, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces reportedly fired at the border checkpoint in Russia's Bryansk region. Reports suggest seven persons have been hospitalised from the shelling including a pregnant woman and child.

"As a result of reported shelling from Ukraine, two people are in a serious condition in Russia's Bryansk region," news agency TASS quoted local health officials as saying.

Subsequently, the Russian administration said that Ukrainians bombed multiple outposts at the border and the region 'had been fired at with mortars from Ukraine'.

Ukrainian forces attack Russian establishments in Bryansk border region

On Thursday, the Kremlin issued a statement alleging Ukrainian helicopters have hard-hit residential buildings and injured several people in the Bryansk border region. Experts have said the action adds to a series of cross-border attacks that Russia may perceive as a trigger for a retaliatory attack on Kyiv. While Ukraine has not mentioned a word on any attack carried out by its forces, the Centre for Countering Disinformation has alleged Russian intelligence services of implementing a 'plan to carry out terrorist acts to whip up anti-Ukrainian hysteria' in Moscow.

"On April 14, 2022, using two combat helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegally entered the airspace of the Russian Federation," Russia's investigative committee's statement read while adding, "Moving at low altitude, they carried out at least six airstrikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo."

Russia warns Ukraine of attack on Kyiv if airstrikes at border continue

It mentioned that six complexes have been damaged after shelling while seven were gravely injured. Also, news agency TASS reported that the Bryansk administration has ordered the shutdown of schools and colleges, apprehending further strikes. In a televised address, the Russian Federal Security Service said that vehicles on road and at the border were impacted by mortar fir from Ukraine near Klimovo on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Russia's Defence Ministry has deemed the operation as the continuation of 'sabotage and attacks' by Zelenskyy's forces which could prompt the resumption of shelling in and around Kyiv. "If such incidents continue, then consequence from the armed forces of the Russian Federation will be attacked on decision-making centres, including in Kyiv, which the Russian army has refrained from to date."

Russian invasion of Ukraine

On the pretext of carrying out a' special military operation' on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched multiple missile strikes on Ukraine. Justifying his intentions, Putin, in a televised address, said the operation aimed at 'putting Ukrainian military infrastructure out of operation' and to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine. The international community, quintessentially the West, was quick to perceive Putin's apprehension of Ukraine joining hands with NATO and allowing US or NATO forces to be stationed in the neighbouring eastern European country. US President Joe Biden deemed the military advancement as 'unprovoked attack' and even referred to Putin as a 'war criminal'.