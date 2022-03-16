Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, addressed the US Congress virtually as the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated for the 21st consecutive day. During his address, President Zelenskyy proposed to create a new alliance namely U-24 (United 24) in order to respond to the outbreak of any war within 24 hours. He added that the sanctions imposed on Russia is not enough and other countries need to do more by adapting new tools to stop the war.

Zelenskyy said, "We need to do more and create new tools to stop the war. Today, we (Ukraine) propose to create a new alliance U-24 (United 24) to respond to the outbreak of any war within 24 hours. You have the strengthen and consciousness to stop conflict immediately." "Provide the necessary assistance in 24 hours, if necessary even weapons, sanctions, humanitarian aid, political and financial support to save lives. In addition, such union could provide assistance to those who are experiencing man-made disasters."

President Zelenskyy reiterates demand to implement no-fly zone over Ukraine

The Ukrainian President added that Russia has attacked not just Ukraine's cities and civilians but also went against their values and right to live freely in their own country. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the US for their overwhelming support, however, he further reiterated his demand for Western countries to implement a no-flight zone over Ukraine. “Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people,” he asked members of Congress.

Putin says Russia has no intent to occupy Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his latest video message on March 16, has said that Russia has no intention to attack Ukraine. He accused Kyiv of ignoring implementations of the Minsk Agreements, and said that his country was left with no other option but to launch a military operation and did it only for 'self-protection'.

The Russian President asserted that the special military operation in the country is going according to plan. The President also called Ukraine's recent missile attack in the breakaway Donetsk area as a 'cowardly terrorist act'. Making a scathing attack on the West, President Putin said that it is pushing Ukraine to continue bloodshed by supplying arms to Kyiv. "The West does not even bother to hide that their aim is to damage the entire Russian economy, every Russian," he added.

