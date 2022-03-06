Though the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 11, invading Moscow has yet not shown any signs of relenting in its pursuit of invading Kyiv. The invasion began last Thursday when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military occupation' against Ukraine.

While the war is between Russia and Ukraine, Belarus is believed to be a key conspirator in it, having reportedly provided Moscow with their territory to carry out the full-scale invasion. Hence, Ukrainian MP Klympush Tsintsadze claimed that Belarus is Russia's puppet and that they are equally responsible for causing the massive destruction across the streets of major Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv.

While speaking to Republic TV's Deputy Editor, Shawan Sen, Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze began by claiming that it was not the Ukrainian war that is currently taking place, but the Russian terrorist state brutally attacking their country. She then went on to add that Ukraine never began this war and that Belarus was worsening the crisis by aiding Russia in attacking them.

"I am also worried that Belarus, not only with its troops but also with its territory from where the attacks are happening, has joined this war, losing its sovereignty," said Tsintsadze. "The whole world must recognize that it has become a Russian territory basically. (Belarus President Alexander) Lukashenko has given up his own country for the sake of his life and for the sake of staying in some puppet dictatorial status."

#BreakingOnRepublic | Ukrainian MP Klympush Tsintsadze tells Republic she's 'Very saddened' by the West not assisting Ukraine with three demands - Anti-air defence, Fighter jets, No-fly zone declaration https://t.co/wziLams8Cy pic.twitter.com/rjv5B42d7Q — Republic (@republic) March 6, 2022

Ukrainian MP hopes a no-fly zone will be imposed

The Ukrainian MP also explained the three major requests that her country needed to be fulfilled. "We are, at this particular moment, working very hard to call on all the nations to provide us with three major things. Air defence, planes to defend ourselves and no-fly zone," added Tsintsadze.

She believes that a no-fly zone is essential to avoid a direct clash with Russian forces over their land. However, with Russian troops continuing to invade her country, Tsintsadze added that this was the reason why the priority at this particular moment was 'air defence and planes.'