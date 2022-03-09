Ukraine's state-run nuclear company warned on March 9 that radioactive material could be leaked from the defunct Chernobyl facility due to its inability to cool spent fuel after its power supply was cut. According to Energoatom, Russian forces have removed the Ukrainian plant, which was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, off the grid. According to Interfax Ukraine, the nuclear power facility in Chornobyl has been completely isolated from the electricity grid as a result of military measures by Russian troops.

The company stated, "The nuclear station has no power supply. The military actions are in progress, so there is no possibility to restore the lines.”

The system operator warned that without electricity, the fuel cooling systems would shut down and hence, the spent fuel temperature rises, releasing radioactive chemicals into the environment. A radioactive cloud can be transported by wind to other parts of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe, according to the corporation. Further, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, called on world leaders to put pressure on Russia to stop firing and allow repair units to restore power.

The only electrical grid supplying the Chornobyl NPP and all its nuclear facilities occupied by Russian army is damaged. CNPP lost all electric supply. I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply 1/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 9, 2022

Radiation levels at Chernobyl are unknown to Ukrainian officials

Moreover, the radiation levels at Chernobyl are unknown to Ukrainian officials, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. Moreover, the IAEA claimed in a statement that agency chief Rafael Grossi reported that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring devices installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost. The Agency is investigating the status of safeguards monitoring systems in other parts of Ukraine and will give more information as soon as possible, the statement continued.

The International Atomic Energy Agency uses the term "safeguards" to describe the precautions it takes to protect nuclear material and operations, with the goal of preventing the spread of nuclear weapons by early detection. More than 200 personnel and guards are still stuck at the site, where the situation for the workers was deteriorating, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, quoting the Ukrainian nuclear authority.

Russia-Ukraine War

The UN agency urged Russia to enable personnel to alternate shifts, citing the importance of rest and regular shifts for the site's safety. Since the beginning of Russia's invasion on February 24, the factory has been under Russian control. The International Atomic Energy Agency stated on Tuesday that the plant's safeguards monitoring system had lost contact. CNN reports that the site is temporarily down.

More than 2,000 people still work at the facility because it needs regular control to avoid another nuclear disaster like the one that killed hundreds of people and spread radioactive contamination over Europe. The retired reactors and radioactive waste facilities are housed in an exclusion zone around the decommissioned site. Russia also seized Europe's largest atomic power facility, Zaporizhzhia, last week, prompting Kyiv to accuse Russia of "nuclear terror."

