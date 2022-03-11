Why Does Ukraine Have Biological Labs? Arnab Grills An Ex-American Official On The Debate

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday confronted Christine Parthemore, CEO of the Council on Strategic Risks, on Russia's claim of Ukraine having US-funded biological weapons facilities.

She said, "We do not believe that Ukraine has biological weapons. They have been champions of non-proliferation since they became an independent nation. I absolutely do not believe that there are any biological activities that have been connected to these laboratories."

She added, "The primary purpose of these labs in Ukraine is for public health research."

Furthermore, Parthemore said that international experts and World Health Organisation (WHO) officials regularly visit these labs and there is absolute transparency. "Bio labs are everywhere across the world."

Russia & China accuse the US of 'developing biological weapons'

Both Russia and China have accused the US of 'developing biological weapons in the Ukrainian territory. The chief of the Russian military’s radiation, chemical and biological protection forces, Igor Kirillov, said that US-sponsored labs are present in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa and were working on destructive pathogens custom-designed to target Russians and other Slavs.

“We can say with a high probability that one of the goals of the United States and its allies in the creation of bioagents capable of selectively infect various ethnic groups,” Kirillov said.

China has also seconded Russia's claim and said that "It is not something they can muddle through by saying that China's statement and Russia's finding are disinformation, and are absurd and ridiculous."

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Russia asserted that there is US-funded biological project in Ukraine, claiming to have proof of network.

However, the US representative at the UN refuted Russia's claim. "There are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories supported by the United States, not near Russia's border or anywhere."

"Russia asked UNSC for this meet for purpose of lying& spreading misinformation. It is attempting to use UNSC to legitimise disinformation and deceive people to justify Pres Putin's war of choice against Ukraine. China too spreading disinformation in support of Russia," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.