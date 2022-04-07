As Russia's aggression in Ukraine escalates for the 43rd day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami regarding the current turmoil in the former Soviet nation. During his conversation with Arnab Goswami, President Zelenskyy invited India to become a security guarantor for Ukraine. He further mentioned that security guarantees in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could be a 'parallel process.'

"We need security guarantees from countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Germany, and Poland, who can be security guarantors. I also invite India to be a security guarantor if they’d be willing," Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky went on to say, "Security guarantees in talks with Putin could be a parallel process and we should not delay or slow down the dialogue by any meetings. We know some of the countries are ready to extend security guarantees to Ukraine. It would be better before the meeting with the President to have some clear agreements on which countries are ready to make some commitments. Not to have just meetings for the sake of having meetings but to have some specifics. We are ready to have the process in parallel format so that we won't have to wait until we have the meeting in one or two years. We don't want the war to continue for so long."

In an exclusive interview with Arnab Goswami, Zelenskyy also stated, "We are not stepping back. We will fight for all those cities under Russian occupation. We have full control of Odessa, it's a very difficult situation in Mariupol. We will struggle till we can restore territorial integrity", adding, "Russians are killing local authorities. We have lost mayors and elected leaders."

"We have been using weapons to defend, we have never used the weapons to attack the Russian Federation. They are making fake videos. The war is 100% on our territory," Zelenskyy told Republic. Furthermore, he stressed that nobody can rule out the fact that Russia is employing nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

In the latest operational update posted by Ukrainian armed forces, Kyiv has claimed that Russian forces lost around 18,900 military personnel along with 698 tanks among other losses. Additionally, Kremlin has said that Western countries' deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine will further deteriorate Moscow-Kyiv peace talks, reported Sputnik as the conflict entered day 43.