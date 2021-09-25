Last Updated:

In Pictures: In Argentina, Citizens Pet Animals To Find Solace During COVID Pandemic

Many people in Argentina turned to unusual pets in an attempt to find comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic. These pets include pigs, tarantula, rats, etc.

Written By
Anurag Roushan
Argentines turn to unusual pets
1/12
Image: AP

Luciana Benetti holds her pet pig Chanchi, given to her as a birthday present last year during the COVID pandemic. 

Argentines turn to unusual pets
2/12
Image: AP

Tulio holds his cat at home in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He adopted two cats during the COVID lockdown. 

Argentines turn to unusual pets
3/12
Image: AP

Lorena Alvarez holds one of her 28 pets "petauros," or sugar gliders, for which she has a permit in Buenos Aires.

Argentines turn to unusual pets
4/12
Image: AP

Oscar Villafane pets 'Coco' the horse at the San Jose Home for seniors where he lives in Tandil, Argentina.

Argentines turn to unusual pets
5/12
Image: AP

Valentin Faijoo looks at his caged birds sitting on a bench outside the San Jose Home for seniors in Tandil.

Argentines turn to unusual pets
6/12
Image: AP

Lorena Alvarez holds her 'petauros' and terms them as her engine of struggle and life. 

Argentines turn to unusual pets
7/12
Image: AP

77-year-old Alberto Ramon Castro pets a horse at the San Jose Home for seniors in Tandil. He says the horse has changed his life. 

Argentines turn to unusual pets
8/12
Image: AP

A 50-year-old man holds a tarantula, one of his 60 pet spiders in Lanus, Argentina. He began raising spiders to overcome arachnophobia.

Argentines turn to unusual pets
9/12
Image: AP

Teenager Luciana Benetti feeds her pet pig Chanchi at her home in Buenos Aires. 

Argentines turn to unusual pets
10/12
Image: AP

A lady is seen feeding her pet pig during the COVID lockdown in Buenos Aires. 

Argentines turn to unusual pets
11/12
Image: AP

Agustina Ancales and her partner Pablo Vazquez pose for a photo with their dog, Sigmoide, in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina.

Argentines turn to unusual pets
12/12
Image: AP

Solana Pesca, a zoo worker, holds one of her two pet rats, Reggea, in Buenos Aires.

