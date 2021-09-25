In Pictures: In Argentina, Citizens Pet Animals To Find Solace During COVID Pandemic

Quick links:
Luciana Benetti holds her pet pig Chanchi, given to her as a birthday present last year during the COVID pandemic.
Tulio holds his cat at home in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He adopted two cats during the COVID lockdown.
Lorena Alvarez holds one of her 28 pets "petauros," or sugar gliders, for which she has a permit in Buenos Aires.
Oscar Villafane pets 'Coco' the horse at the San Jose Home for seniors where he lives in Tandil, Argentina.
Valentin Faijoo looks at his caged birds sitting on a bench outside the San Jose Home for seniors in Tandil.
77-year-old Alberto Ramon Castro pets a horse at the San Jose Home for seniors in Tandil. He says the horse has changed his life.
A 50-year-old man holds a tarantula, one of his 60 pet spiders in Lanus, Argentina. He began raising spiders to overcome arachnophobia.
Agustina Ancales and her partner Pablo Vazquez pose for a photo with their dog, Sigmoide, in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina.