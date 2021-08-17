Biden Changes Afghanistan Goalpost; 'preventing Terror Our Mission, Not Nation Building'

In an attempt to push back growing criticism on his decision to withdraw troops out of Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden held a press briefing on Monday wherein he analyzed the costs and benefits of staying back in the war-ravaged state. Speaking from the White House, Biden said that ‘preventing terror is our mission, not nation-building.' Furthermore, POTUS asserted that preventing a terror attack on American soil was the prime aim of the military deployment in Afghanistan which has been highly successful.

“We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals,” Biden reckoned to add that their primary goal was to eliminate those who attacked the US on September 11, 2001, and make sure al Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack again. Biden emphasized that the US troops did fulfil both of the goals. “We severely degraded al Qaeda in Afghanistan. We never gave up the hunt for Osama bin Laden, and we got him. That was a decade ago," he said.

'Focused on counterterrorism'

Biden said that “nation-building” or creating a “unified, centralized democracy” was never America’s mission in Afghanistan. However, he said that one thing that still holds significance is preventing a terror attack on the American homeland. Therefore, Biden said the counter-terrorism and not safeguarding stability in the Islamic Republic was his priority as America’s President.

“I’ve argued for many years that our mission should be narrowly focused on counterterrorism — not counterinsurgency or nation-building. That’s why I opposed the surge when it was proposed in 2009 when I was Vice President,” he asserted.

The American leader also listed terror threats across the worlds that have metastasized well beyond Afghanistan. “al Shabaab in Somalia, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, al-Nusra in Syria, ISIS attempting to create a caliphate in Syria and Iraq and establishing affiliates in multiple countries in Africa and Asia,” he said adding that the US has been conducting anti-terrorism missions in the countries where it lacks military presence and will do the same in Afghanistan if the need arises.

“We’ve developed counterterrorism over-the-horizon capability that will allow us to keep our eyes firmly fixed on any direct threats to the United States in the region and to act quickly and decisively if needed.”

Image: AP