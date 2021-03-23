Biden Govt Asks US Court To Certify Tahawwur Rana's Extradition To India For 26/11 Trial

US President Joe Biden's administration has urged a federal court to certify India's request to extradite Pakistani-origin Canadian businessmen Tahawwur Rana, who is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Assistant US Attorney John J Lulejian, in his submission before a federal US court in Los Angeles, said that Rana, who is 59-years-old, meets all the criteria to be extradited to India for his trial in the Mumbai terror attack. However, earlier on February 4, Tuhawwur Rana's attorney had opposed his extradition.

Joe Biden administration urges US court to certify India's request

According to PTI, US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Choolijan has scheduled the extradition hearing for April 22. He in his 61-page court submission on Monday said, "The US respectfully requests that on the upcoming extradition hearing scheduled on April 22, 2021, the court to certify India's request for Rana's extradition for the Secretary of State's surrender decision."

Lulejian said, "Fugitive Tahawwur Hussain Rana is wanted in India to stand trial for offences related to his role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India, that resulted in the death of over 166 people, the injury of 239 people, and the damage to property in excess of USD 1.5 billion." READ | ABVP leaders pay tribute to 26/11 heroes on 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attack

Stating that Rana has failed to demonstrate that he cannot be extradited to India as a result of his prior prosecution in the United State, Lulejian said that Rana has attempted to undermine India's evidence of probable cause by questioning the credibility of the key witness, David Headley. "Not only is Rana's challenge improper in his extradition proceedings, but his claims are also not supported by the law or evidence," the attorney added.

Tahawwur Rana, who is a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley (American terrorist of Pakistani-origin), was re-arrested on June 10, 2020, in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including 6 Americans, were killed. After this attack, Rana was declared a fugitive by India.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack began on November 26, 2008, and continued till November 29, 2008. Out of the 12 attacks, 10 took place at different locations in South Mumbai namely- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident, Taj Palace & Tower, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema and in a lane behind the BMC building and St. Xavier's College. Other than that there was one explosion in the Mazagaon area and one in a taxi at Vile Parle. All the sites of attacks, except the Taj Hotel, were secured by the security forces by the morning of November 28. India's National Security Guards (NSG) undertook Operation Black Tornado to flush out the attackers at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks on November 29.

Over 166 people were killed during the attack and over 300 were wounded including several members of the security forces, the attackers. Joint Police Commissioner and Chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte, Encounter specialist Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Senior Inspector Shashank Shinde were among the 15 policemen that were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Two NSG Commandos and three railway officials of CST were also killed in the attack. One Pakistani terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive, later convicted and then put to death.