'Monitoring Situation At LAC Closely': US Defence Secretary Mark Esper Warns China

Hitting out at China's Communist Party and the People's Liberation Army (PLA), US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper warned Beijing against its activities in the South China Sea.

Esper called out China for its military exercise around the region which has been 'inconsistent' with its commitment set out in 2002 and cautioned it to be prepared for alternatives if it does not change its ways. The Defence Secretary also expressed that the United States is monitoring the situation between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) 'closely'.

Esper expressed that the US is pleased to see both sides attempts to de-escalate the situation. However, he also highlighted that the PLA continues to engage in 'systematic wall breaking, coercion and other malign activities.' In a televised address on Tuesday, Esper said, "I want to highlight our increased defence cooperation with India, one the all-important defence relationships of 21st century. We conducted our first-ever joint military exercise last November."

"What's more concerning is the PLA continues its aggressive behaviour in the eastern South China Sea, including sinking a Vietnamese fishing boat, harassing Malaysian Oil and Gas Development, escorting Chinese fishing fleets in Indonesia's claimed exclusive economic zone, and militarising occupied features in direct contravention of China's commitment under International law. In doing so, the CCP has bullied ASEAN nations out of an estimated 2.6 trillion dollars in potential gas and oil revenue, not mention access to fishing grounds that millions of people depend on for their livelihoods. The PLA has also increased the number and duration of its incursions into the waters surrounding the Japanese administered Sikaku islands," Esper added.

Rajnath Singh dials Esper

Earlier on July 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper The two leaders have been in regular touch with each other, said sources, and have recently spoken several times on bilateral defence cooperation and issues of mutual interest. "Today’s conversation was in continuation of this exchange," said sources.