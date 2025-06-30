Supreme Court Dismisses Lalit Modi’s Plea To Make BCCI Pay Rs 10.65 Crore ED Fine — What Is Matter All About?

The Supreme Court has dismissed Lalit Modi’s petition asking the BCCI to pay a Rs 10.65 crore penalty imposed on him by the Enforcement Directorate. | Image: ANI/Reuters

The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea filed by former cricket administrator Lalit Modi seeking an order to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay a penalty of ₹10.65 crore imposed on him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

A bench of Justices P. S. Narasimha and R. Mahadevan, however, said Modi will be entitled to avail civil remedies as available according to law.

The Bombay High Court on December 19 last year had imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Modi while dismissing his petition. The court called the plea "frivolous and wholly misconceived" as the FEMA penalty was imposed directly on Modi by the adjudication authority.

In his plea, Modi said he was appointed as Vice President of BCCI, during which period he was also the Chairman of the IPL governing body, a subcommittee of the BCCI. He argued that under the board’s bylaws, BCCI was supposed to indemnify him, meaning they should pay the penalty on his behalf.

What Did High Court Said?

The High Court bench referred to a 2005 Supreme Court judgement, which clarified that BCCI does not fall under the definition of a "state" as per Article 12 of the Constitution. Despite this clear position, Modi filed the petition in 2018.

The High Court said that in matters of alleged indemnification related to penalties imposed by the ED, there is no question of the BCCI performing any public function. Therefore, no writ could be issued to the BCCI.

The court concluded that the reliefs sought were wholly misconceived, dismissed the petition, and ordered Modi to pay ₹1 lakh to Tata Memorial Hospital within four weeks.

What is the matter about?

Lalit Modi, who once headed the IPL, was fined by the ED for breaking foreign exchange rules during the 2009 season when the tournament was held in South Africa. He claimed that the BCCI should pay the fine for him since he was acting in his official role at that time.

Both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court disagreed, stating that BCCI is a private cricket body and not a government authority, so no special court orders can force it to pay.