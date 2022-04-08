Karnataka Govt To Distribute RSS Associated Rashtrotthana Booklets In Primary Schools

The Karnataka government is set to distribute RSS associated Rashtrotthana booklets in all government primary schools. The primary and secondary education department is distributing Bharata-Bharati booklets, published by RSS's Rashtrotthana Parishat, to libraries of government primary schools. As per sources, the booklets are biographies of historical and mythological personalities. However, the opposition has slammed the state government, accusing them of the saffronisation of education.

According to the Karnataka Textbook Society, each school will get around 700 titles. The department of public instruction (DPI) said that it received an order from the government in February with a budget of Rs 1.9 crore. Various block education officers asked higher primary school principals to collect the booklets on Wednesday. According to senior DPI officials, an order to obtain the booklets was initially passed by the government around nine years ago but it was never implemented. This February, the order was passed again and funds were released as well.

Karnataka Cabinet Rejig

Meanwhile, as far as the Cabinet rejig in the state is concerned, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that he had a comprehensive conversation with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda about his Cabinet reshuffle and that a follow-up meeting will be conducted next week. CM Bommai, who was on a two-day visit to the national capital to meet with Union ministers and party leaders, said that he held a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda on the matter of Cabinet expansion. Speaking to reporters before leaving for Bengaluru on Thursday, Karnataka CM Bommai informed them that further discussion would be held during Nadda's visit to Karnataka for the state party executive committee meeting.

"I had a broad discussion on Cabinet expansion. The party top brass has obtained all the information. Nadda ji has said further discussion would be held during his visit to Karnataka for the state party executive committee meeting," CM Bommai said.

There are currently 30 ministers in the state Cabinet, including the CM, against the sanctioned strength of 34. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was recently in the state, had set a target of 150 seats to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 assembly elections in the state, where the ruling party is eyeing a return.