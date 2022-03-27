'Need Better Edu System In India' Says Delhi Dy CM Sisodia After UGC Adivsory On China

Talking to Republic TV, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the country needs to focus more on education. After presenting the Delhi budget for the record 8th time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia said that the country requires a better education system.

While speaking with Republic, the AAP Minister, who holds the portfolio of education, urged that India needs to have a better education system in the country.

When Sisodia was asked about the University Grants Commission's (UGC) notification on Friday, he responded, "Why do our children need to go to foreign countries for studies?"

UGC on Friday issued an advisory that students interested in pursuing courses in Chinese universities be aware of the travel restrictions before enrolling. Due to this, Chinese authorities have indicated that courses will be conducted online. The UGC warned that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) does not recognise degree courses that are pursued only in online mode without prior approval.

"International decisions taken during the pandemic were correct," Sisodia answered when the Republic asked about UGC's advisory amid the strict Chinese travel restrictions due to rising COVID-19 cases. "But we also need to focus on education in our country as well," Sisodia added.

"Why are children going to China and Ukraine for their studies?", Sisodia raised questions on the education system of the country while speaking with Republic.

Delhi's deputy Chief Minister questioned why our country could not build a good higher education system here. "We should make a better high education system here. But here, we make our universities a place for politics, " Sisodia added.

Saying that his government supports the Central government decision's on the safety of students, Sisodia advised the BJP-government to create an atmosphere of education in the country. "The Government of India must create an atmosphere of education in the country," Sisodia told Republic.

Education is our priority

While speaking about education's share in Delhi's budget, the deputy CM said that education remains their top priority. "It was our top priority and still today it is our top priority," he stated. Claiming that his government has given the largest share of the budget to the education sector, he said, "We will create more seats in the five universities that the Delhi government created so that students who are studying in Delhi gets the opportunity to get ahead in life."

UGC Advisory

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday advised students interested in pursuing courses in Chinese universities to be aware of the travel restrictions before enrolling. The advisory came after a few Chinese universities issued notices for admission to various degree programs for the current and the upcoming academic years.

“Any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020," read official notification by the UGC.

"A large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions," it added.