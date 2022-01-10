Goa Elections: BJP Suffers Jolt As Minister Michael Lobo Quits; Likely To Join Congress

In a major jolt to Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Goa ahead of Assembly Elections, minister and MLA Michael Lobo on Monday resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led ministry and also as a member of the Legislative Assembly. Republic Media Network sources have also added that the minister is expected to join Congress. "I'm in talks with other political parties," added Lobo in his resignation statement.

Goa elections 2022: BJP leader quits a month ahead of polls

"I've resigned as Goa minister; hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I'll also resign as MLA, will see what step to take next. I'm in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we're looked at&party workers are unhappy," added Michael Lobo.

The Goa leader has also alleged CM Pramod Sawant of sidelining party workers who supported him:

Goa | I've resigned both from the Goa cabinet & as MLA. In Goa BJP, I don't see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward, those party workers who supported him have been sidelined by BJP: Michael Lobo

Goa Elections: Congress unveils list of 7 candidates

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress on Sunday released a list of seven candidates for the assembly elections in Goa which is scheduled to take place on February 14, 2022. According to the Congress press release, former MLA Avertano Furtado will contest from the Navelim seat, while Congress spokesperson Olencio Simoes will fight from Cortalim.

Goa elections 2022: EC announces schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for Goa Legislative Assembly elections 2022. The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on February 14, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The date of notification has been set for February 21 while the last date to file nominations is February 28.

Additionally, other important dates include:

Completion of Scrutiny of Nomination - 29 February

Withdrawal of Candidature- 31 January

Date of Polling - 14 February

Result date- 10 March

With the announcement, the model code of conduct (MCC) has also come into force. The BJP, Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP), AAP, Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), and NCP are the main political parties in the battle. The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab, goes to the polls in February 2022.