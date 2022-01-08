With the release of its 8th list of poll candidates for the Punjab elections, AAP leaders gheraoed Punjab AAP in-charge Raghav Chadha in Jalandhar over discontent in ticket distribution on Friday. Visuals from the AAP office show AAP leaders showing black flags to him and raise slogans of “Raghav Chadha Chor Hai”. Those not given a poll ticket have accused Chadha of allegedly 'selling' tickets for Rs 2-3 crores each. Punjab along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa go to the polls in February 2022.

AAP faces rebellion in Punjab

Scoffing at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, Congress leader Aditya Goswami claimed that Chadha fled from the AAP officer, shying away from his own party members. Recently, Chadha launched an 'expose' in CM Charanjit Channi's constituency to bust an alleged illegal sand mafia site. Chadha conducted a 'live raid' in Channi's constituency Chamkaur Sahib and fired a set of 4 questions to the Congress CM on how the sand mafia was being allowed to operate under his nose.

“Raghav Chadha Chor Hai”

Aam Aadmi Party leaders accused their leader of selling tickets in Punjab.pic.twitter.com/vsvGCCn5jv — Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) January 7, 2022

Recently, AAP tasted poll victory in Chandigarh after it won 14 wards, beating BJP which won 12 wards, Congress 8 wards, Shiromani Akali Dal 1 ward in the city's Municipal Corporation polls. Elated at victory, AAP chief Kejriwal claimed, "People of Chandigarh today have chosen the honest politics of AAP, rejecting corrupt politics. Punjab is ready for change".

However, soon after its polls win, Chadha claimed that the BJP has been offering money to three of the party's municipal councillors from Chandigarh in an attempt to poach them. Two of them were offered Rs 50 lakh and one was offered Rs 75 lakh by BJP’s senior leaders on Monday evening,” said Chadha. Refuting it, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said "AAP was scared". However, in a surpise twist, BJP's Sarabjit Kaur was elected mayor after one Congress councillor defected to BJP, one vote of AAP was rejected and the Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher cast her vote in Kaur's favour.

AAP's aggressive Punjab campaign

With AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal visiting Punjab on a monthly basis, AAP has launched an aggressive campaign against Congress, making tall pre-poll promises - free electricity upto 300 units, monthly allowance to all women, better healthcare, allowance to autowalas, businessmen, free trips to religious places etc. Recently in the wake of the sacrilege attempts, Kejriwal promised appointment of honest police officers without bribes, probe into all sacrilege cases, securing Punjab's borders, state-of-the-art technology to shoot down drones and a 'dedicated police team' outside every religious place of worship across Punjab. Touting Kejriwal's Delhi model, AAP has refused to ally with Congress, BJP or Akali Dal, but is yet to announce a CM candidate of its own. AAP, currently has 20 seats in the 117-seat Assembly