In a major political development ahead of the 2022 Punjab elections, the decision regarding the seat-sharing between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and SAD (Sanyukt) will be taken within 2 days as final talks are underway within the committee formed earlier in December. This came after a panel consisting of members from each party was formed on December 29, 2021, aiming to finalize seat-sharing issues and further for the unveiling of a joint manifesto in the near future.

BJP-PLC-SAD seat-sharing talks

As per sources, while talks are underway for the final decision on seat-sharing, Captain Amarinder Singh's party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are on the edge to negotiate on a sharing of 60-40 seats, while former Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party Sanyukt will be contesting on 12 to 15 seats. Apart from that, three rounds of meetings have already taken place by the committee and a formal decision is expected within a day or two.

Notably, the panel formed with two members from each party includes Capt Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh and General TS Shergill, SAD's Nirmal Singh and Parvinder Singh, and BJP's Subash Sharma and Dayal Singh Sodhi. Earlier a meeting was also held shared by Amarinder Singh along with Sukhdev Dhindsa, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after which Union Minister and Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reiterated that BJP will contest state polls collectively with Punjab Lok Congress and SAD. He also informed about the formation of a committee for future courses.

While Punjab is all set to hold state elections for its 117 assembly seats, out of these 69 seats are in Malwa, 25 Assembly seats are in Majha, and 23 are in the Doaba region.