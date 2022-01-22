Punjab Elections: Republic Day Violence Instigator Lakha Sidhana Avails SSM Ticket

In a shocking development, the prime accused of the Republic Day violence Lakha Sidhana has been given a ticket by the Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) for the 2022 Punjab Elections. On Saturday, the SSM released another list of candidates for Punjab Assembly Polls. As per the list, Lakha Sidhana has been fielded from Maur. The gangster-turned-activist who is absconding since the January 26 breach of the Red Fort has a number of cases against him on several charges, including rioting, and assault on public servants.

The key instigator of the January 26 violence, Lakha Sidhana had gone missing after the police began to crack down on the rioters of the Red Fort breach. A Rs 1 lakh bounty was announced on him as he continued to post videos on social media, instigating the farmers to intensify their agitation against the government's agriculture reforms. After openly addressing a rally in Bhatinda, he challenged the Delhi Police to do whatever it can in its power to arrest him. Apart from the Republic Day violence, he has several cases registered against him in Punjab. Sidhana has also unsuccessfully contested the 2012 state assembly polls.

Various Punjab farmer bodies who had taken part in the stir against the Centre’s now withdrawn Farm Laws have launched their political front to contest the elections. Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) led by Balbir Singh Rajewal is fighting the election in alliance with farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP). Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on February 20. The country of votes will take place on March 10.

Republic Day violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border on Republic Day. However, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful 'tractor rally' turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.