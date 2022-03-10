With BJP breaking the 36-year-old jinx in Uttar Pradesh by moving the party to power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, massive celebrations among party workers have been recorded across the state as the trends of the election commission predict the saffron party’s thumping majority. As festivities throng among the party cadre, Bulldozer has become a mascot for the BJP in the state as the magic of ‘Baba Bulldozer’ alias CM Yogi Aditynath has led the party to victory.

Videos of BJP workers conducting processions on Bulldozers have surfaced from different corners of the state as the counting continues. Not just party workers and supporters of the saffron party, even Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey made a unique entry in her area. She was seen travelling on a bulldozer outside the counting centre in Kanpur.

#WATCH | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Lucknow celebrate as official trends show the party sweeping elections in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/JtsuLbriXp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Saffron shawl-clad supporters descended to the Lucknow BJP office to hail the much-awaited results of the polls. One such supporter was a little 1.5-year-old girl, Navya, who dressed up as CM Yogi Adityanath and arrived at the BJP office in Lucknow.

A 1.5-year-old child, Navya dresses up as CM Yogi Adityanath and carries a toy bulldozer, as she arrives at BJP office in Lucknow along with her father. #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/g1rwLmifx8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Not just this, in Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur, his supporters took out a massive rally by hovering on a bulldozer. Significant to note that in the maiden Legislative Assembly election, CM Yogi had won the Gorakhpur constituency with a massive margin of one lakh votes.

Baba Bulldozer pushes BJP to power again

It is very interesting how a ‘Bulldozer’ has taken over the party’s symbol - lotus in the state. This was a result of CM Yogi Adityanath’s stern attitude against henchmen and mafias, to whom he had warned that after coming back to power he will run ‘bulldozer’ of strong governance on them.

In a landslide victory, the saffron party has swept the polls as the latest figures project a massive majority for the BJP. The party is leading on 270 seats, with Samajwadi Party closing in on around 128 seats. While the Congress has been confined to two seats and BSP has shrunk to 1.

Modi-Yogi Factor takes over Muslim-Yadav Factor in Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The saffron-clad leaders have credited the victory to PM Modi’s leadership and Yogi Adityanath’s governance in the state. This time around the definition of the ‘M-Y’ factor in the UP Politics has been changed to the ‘Modi-Yogi’ factor, which was earlier presumed to be ‘Muslim- Yadav’ vote share, the BJP leaders have claimed.

They have asserted that the monk turned politician’s effective policies of providing people safe and secure environment and good governance has borne them decisive results in the polls.

Despite a massive vivacious campaign led by Congress, senior leader Priyanka Gandhi, the people’s mandate has not been in the favour of the party. Even as she had announced 40% reservation for women candidates, the grand old party has failed to make significant gains in the state.

Image: ANI