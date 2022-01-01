Owaisi Hits Out At Congress, SP & BSP For 'ending Indian Nationalism'; Vows To Revive It

In the run-up to the 2022 UP Elections, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a rally in Saharanpur on Saturday vowing to revive 'Indian nationalism' in the country. Hitting out at Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj, and others, the barrister alleged that all these parties had spoken about 'ending' nationalism.

"Be it Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj or old Lok Dal, these parties have spoken about ending Indian Nationalism. But today Asaduddin Owaisi asserts that we have worked towards upholding Indian nationalism and will continue to do so. I just request everyone to support AIMIM," he said. "This is Saharanpur, every part of this region has marks of the sacrifice given by our elders. Today, we are seeing the colours of the work done by our elders," he added.

The AIMIM supremo also launched an attack at the recent Dharam Sansad organized in Raipur last week alleging that 'words of hatred' were being spread under the garb of the event. "In this country, anyone fanning the waves of hatred, those wishing ill on Muslims, we will give a befitting reply to them. Those claiming my party spreads words of hatred, I just want to ask them about what was being said in the name of Dharam Sansad," he stated.

A Magistrate court on Friday remanded Hindu seer Kalicharan who made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi to judicial custody till January 13. Invited to deliver a speech at a Dharam Sansad held in Raipur last week, Kalicharan Maharaj hit out at Mahatma Gandhi and hailed Nathuram Godse for killing him. He claimed that it was Gandhi who had aided Muslims to capture countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh through politics.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, his party has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. RLD is also likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls in this alliance. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Meanwhile, AIMIM will contest 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.