Saif Ali Khan Attack Probe Gathers Pace As Attacker Seen At Bandra Station; Actor Remains in ICU | LIVE Updates

During the wee hours of January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in an attempted robbery. The intruder stabbed the actor six times before fleeing through the fire exit of the building. Mumbai Police has identified the intruder and is now trying to trace the exact location of the accused as he was snapped at Bandra railway station after the attack incident. The officials have formed 20 teams to nab the attacker. Khan's maid, who was questioned by the police on Thursday, shared what happened on the fateful night.

10:16 IST, January 17th 2025 Mumbai Police to record Saif Ali Khan's statement today? Mumbai police is yet to record Saif Ali Khan's statement. If the actor's health condition is fine then, they will be allowed to record his statement today, January 17.



10:15 IST, January 17th 2025 Doctors of Lilavati Hospital likely to issue statement by afternoon Doctors of Lilavati Hospital will check Saif Ali Khan's health condition today, January 17, and then decide whether to keep him in the ICU or not. They can issue a statement about the actor's health in the afternoon.

10:09 IST, January 17th 2025 Senior Mumbai Police officials arrived at Saif Ali Khan’s residence On Friday morning, Police officers were snapped arriving at the residence of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Visuals from outside Satguru Sharan are going viral on the internet.

10:02 IST, January 17th 2025 What Happened On Attack Night? Maid said to police that she saw the bathroom door open and the light on, and first assumed Kareena Kapoor was checking in on her younger son then she went back to sleep but, again, she realised something was wrong. So she woke up again and saw a man come out of the bathroom and go into the boy's room.

10:01 IST, January 17th 2025 Mumbai Police Finds No Surveillance Cameras At Saif's Residence In the Saif Ali Khan attack case, police found no surveillance cameras at his residence, making it difficult to trace the accused. CCTV footage showed the suspect fleeing. There was also no security at the building or tracking system for visitors.