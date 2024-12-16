Published 07:59 IST, December 16th 2024
Ustad Zakir Hussain Death LIVE Updates: Politicians, Music Industry Mourn Demise Of Tabla Maestro
Zakir Hussain died from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease, in a San Francisco hospital early Monday. He was 73. His last rites are expected to be held soon.
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He was 73. As per PTI, He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. Bigwigs from the world of politics and entertainment have mourned the demise of the Tabla maestro.
Zakir Hussain breathed his last at a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73. Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. Apart from four Grammys, Hussain was the recipient of countless awards and honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the USA's National Heritage Fellowship and Officier in France's Order of Arts and Letters.
08:44 IST, December 16th 2024
When Hussain's 'Wah Ustad' Became Household Phrase
In 1988, Hussain became a household name as the face of the Taj Mahal Tea brand. In a 33-second TV commercial, the ustad was shown immersed in his tabla riyaaz, only to later sip on a cup of Taj tea. The voiceover, by the famous Harish Bhimani, would then compliment Hussain's skills saying "Wah Ustad, wah!". To which, the percussionist would reply: "Arre huzoor, wah Taj boliye!" That “Wah Taj” became an oft-used buzzword for many an occasion, and still remembered all these years later.
08:42 IST, December 16th 2024
Left Too Soon: Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute To Hussain
Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan took to his X account to pen a note for the Tabla Maestro. He wrote, "Zakir Bhai ! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art.
Goodbye and Thank you."
08:40 IST, December 16th 2024
Visuals From Zakir Hussain's Mumbai Residence
Visuals from the Tabla Maestro's residence in Mumbai are going viral. Zakir Hussain and his family were in the USA at the time of his death.
08:16 IST, December 16th 2024
Kareena Kapoor Remembers 'Maestro Forever' Zakir Hussain
Sharing a photo of the Tabla legend shaking hands with her father Randhir Kapoor, Kareena wrote, “Maestro, Forever”.
08:11 IST, December 16th 2024
Anupam Kher Remembers Zakir Hussain
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) actor Anupam Kher shared a video of Zakir Hussain and wrote in Hindi, “I don't know how long my heart will remain sad! I don't know how long my voice will remain silent!! Goodbye my friend. You have left this world! You will remain in our memories for centuries! You too... your talent too... and your childlike smile that touches the depths of our hearts!! 💔💔💔#ZakirHussain #Tabla #Greatest”
08:10 IST, December 16th 2024
The Rhythm Of India Paused Today: Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra took to his social media account to share a video of Zakir Hussain with the message, "The rhythm of India paused today…In tribute."
08:09 IST, December 16th 2024
Kerala CM Remembers Zakir Hussain
Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on X, "Ustad Zakir Hussain was instrumental in popularising Indian music across the globe, serving as a beacon of India’s rich musical heritage. A true custodian of classical traditions, his contributions to the arts remain unparalleled. His passing is a monumental loss to culture and humanity. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."
07:58 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Hussain Family Members
Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.
07:57 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Hussain Death Cause
The 73-year-old tabla maestro passed away due to lung-related ailments. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement.
07:55 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Hussain Dies At 73
The music legend breathed his last at a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73.
