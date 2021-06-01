CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Live Updates: PM Modi To Chair Key Meeting In Evening Today

The second option suggested by CBSE is to conduct the class 12 exam for 90 minutes. Students will appear in their own schools. Exam for only major papers will be held. Students will have the option to write for one language and 3 elective papers. For paper 5 and 6, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the performance of major papers. The exam will be held two times- July 15 to August 1 and August 5 to 26. If a student fails to appear for the exam due to COVID-19, he/ she will get another opportunity.