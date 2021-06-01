CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Live Updates: PM Modi To Chair Key Meeting In Evening Today

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
As per sources in govt of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on class 12th board exams in the evening today. He will be briefed on all possible options, as a result of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders.
The announcement of the class 12 exam decision is expected to be made in the coming few days, as per sources. The final decision on CBSE and ICSE class 12 exam date and format was scheduled to be announced on June 1. However, it has been delayed.
As per sources, the announcement of the decision for the CBSE class 12 exam has been deferred. Earlier today, the union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to AIIMS- Delhi.
According to sources, the minister is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was admitted due to post-Covid complications on Tuesday morning.
The education minister of India Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been admitted to the hospital today. Students can expect a delay in the announcement of the decision regarding the class 12 exam date and format. Official confirmation is awaited.
The union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyak Nishank was infected with COVID-19 in the month of April. He had resumed office after his recovery from the disease. He has now been admitted to AIIMS-Delhi following post- COVID complications.
As per ANI report, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank admitted to AIIMS due to post COVID complications today, AIIMS officials said
In one of the options suggested by CBSE, the board is likely to conduct the class 12 exam only for major subjects. The duration of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam is also expected to be reduced from 180 minutes to 90 minutes.
A high-level meeting was chaired by union defence minister Rajnath Singh on May 23. The meeting was attended by the education ministers of all the states, the union education minister and other officials. After a five-hour-long meeting, the union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the exam will not be cancelled and will be conducted. Moreover, sources had said that he will announce the exam date and format after receiving proposals and suggestions from CBSE by June 1.
The Centre has allowed states to take a final decision on conducting their state board exam for class 12. After a high-level meeting on May 23, centre had asked the state education secretaries and ministers to submit their decision in writing by May 25.
The Supreme Court is waiting for the centre's decision and will examine the decision accordingly. The hearing has been rescheduled to June 3. -As for the PIL filed in Supreme Court for cancellation of the exams, the bench would be hearing the case on June 3, 2021. SC asked Centre, CBSE, ICSE to give a good reason if they decide to conduct the exam.
-The union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced that the date and format for conducting CBSE, ICSE class 12 exams will be announced on June 1.
The second option suggested by CBSE is to conduct the class 12 exam for 90 minutes. Students will appear in their own schools. Exam for only major papers will be held. Students will have the option to write for one language and 3 elective papers. For paper 5 and 6, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the performance of major papers. The exam will be held two times- July 15 to August 1 and August 5 to 26. If a student fails to appear for the exam due to COVID-19, he/ she will get another opportunity.
OPTION A: CBSE had suggested two options for conducting the class 12 exams. The first option is to conduct class 12 exams only for major subjects. Evaluation of minor subjects will be done on the basis of performance in major papers. The exam will be held in designated exam centres. In this case, the CBSE class 12 exam will be held from August 1 to 20 and the CBSE class 12 result will be declared on September 20.
A major update and final decision on CBSE and ICSE class 12 board exams 2021 date and format are likely to be taken today. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is expected to announce the decision today.