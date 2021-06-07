Ann Thomas Explains Why Emotional Intelligence Is Crucial For A Child's Holistic Growth

Emotional intelligence is a child's ability to identify, evaluate, control, and express his or her emotions. A high level of emotional intelligence helps children use feelings to identify and solve challenges, communicate with others, and make decisions. Students with higher levels of emotional intelligence can better manage themselves and relate to others around them. In addition, it helps them develop improved self-motivation and more effective communication skills & other essential skills that assist students in becoming more confident learners. On the other hand, students who lack emotional intelligence are often less connected to school & tend to perform negatively in the classroom. A report published by the American Psychological Association states that students with higher EQ levels achieve higher grades and good test scores than those with lower EQ levels.

The current education system gives more importance to developing a higher Emotional Quotient within students along with expanding one's IQ. The NEP 2020 passed by the government primarily focuses on developing social capacities, sensitivity, good behavior, courtesy, ethics, personal and public cleanliness, teamwork, and cooperation among students right from their pre-school days. Educator & Institutional Strategist Ann Thomas speaks about how it can be further nurtured to create a society of empathetic innovators.

" As Parents to build empathizers or build children who are more aware, I think the first step is to become more aware & emotionally intelligent. We need to understand that every response for the child, every intelligent choice that the child makes can be taught to them, which happens simply by me being there & nurturing them. It is our job as educators to be able to nurture the child to be able. So, a teacher needs to connect with the student truly, able to understand & find what are the child's motivators & nurture them based on these motivations." says Ann Thomas, Educator & institutional Strategist.

Emotional intelligence plays a vital role in ensuring holistic learning within children. A person with higher EQ will see many of those options that we might not have thought otherwise or considered available. In addition, students with higher EQ can control their emotions better and be empathetic to others around them.