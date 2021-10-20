BeatO Aims At Revolutionizing Digital Healthcare In India

Diabetes is a rising healthcare crisis around the world, and it is one of the leading causes of blindness, renal failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputation. Diabetes affects around 422 million people globally, according to a World Health Organization estimate. Diabetes affects more than 77 million individuals in India. In a country regarded as the Diabetes Capital of the World, India faces a massive burden when it comes to diabetes healthcare and services.

Launched by Yash Sehgal, Gautam Chopra, Kunal Kinalekar, BeatO is one of the fastest-growing digital healthcare apps that is democratizing the healthcare system in India. BeatO offers users a holistic approach towards the management & care of diabetes and is the perfect amalgamation of healthcare & technology. Republic Media Network, in partnership with BeatO, proudly announces the 'India Beats Diabetes' campaign. The campaign aims at empowering people with diabetes to safely and sustainably improve their condition through knowledge & medical expertise.

“BeatO gives the power to prevent, control & reverse into the hands of millions of Indians. We do this through our smartphone connected glucometer & app that provides personalized insights & timely guidance by medical experts. Our vision at BeatO is to support every Indian family to beat diabetes.” says Gautam Chopra, CEO & Co-founder, BeatO.

Commenting on the initiative Arnab Goswami, Managing Director & Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network says “In a country with 77 million diabetics, this startup BeatO is democratizing healthcare in India. It is a fast growing, very popular homegrown user-friendly digital app launched by Gautam Chopra, Yash Sehgal, Kunal Kinalekar & their fantastic team. They are taking a powerful idea around diabetes & making it a mass movement. The Republic Media Network is very proud to announce a partnership with BeatO. Atmanirbhar Entrepreneurs & an Atmanirbhar technology-based company working towards a healthier India. We are so happy to be a part of this small yet significant process of change with BeatO.”

“It is done by addressing the root cause of diabetes – insulin resistance & carbohydrate intolerance. We do this through BeatO’s comprehensive digital care program that is backed by scientific evidence & clinical approach. We want to work to alleviate the burden of chronic conditions in this country & make sure India beats diabetes.” Says Yash Sehgal, COO & Co-founder, BeatO.

In India, where several people live with Prediabetes, Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes, BeatO provides cost-effective solutions to effectively monitor, manage and reduce the impact of diabetes and other cardio-metabolic conditions like blood pressure and cholesterol. BeatO is a full-stack digital care platform to manage one's lifestyle. Its smart AI-enabled health management system gives users actionable insights and real-time data-driven intervention through its team of coaches, nutritionists, and doctors. Through its innovative & user-friendly solutions, BeatO is revolutionizing the digital healthcare sector in India.