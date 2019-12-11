Capricorn Horoscope For December 12 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Capricorns are born between December 22nd and January 20th. They happen to be romantically compatible with almost any sun sign. They are very pessimistic and ambitious at the same time. If you want someone to get disciplined, then introduce them to a Capricorn.

Capricorn daily horoscope for December 12, 2019

You will be more focused on improving your workplace rather than your passion. But you need to remember to keep a balance between your work and personal life. Take small breaks in the middle to catch a breath of fresh air. You might move your personal life to the back seat but it will not affect you on a large scale if it is short-termed.

Love

Pull up your socks and do something special for your better half. You have not been able to devote time to them today due to other commitments, hence, take some time off and give them your time. Doing so will make you look good and active to your better half.

Career

It is time that you focus on making your professional life fun. You should also think about developing your hobbies and skills. You might also bag a new project or assignment that will help you grow considerably in your career.

Health

You will be on a health high today. You have been working hard to be healthy and focus on your fitness. These efforts will start showing today. If you have been staying away from maintaining a fitness schedule until now then enrol yourself in a gym right away.

Family

You may have certain clashes in opinions in your family today. The key is to handle such matters with the utmost care. If you have any problems or concerns, then discuss the same with your close ones, you can expect a hug of support from them.

