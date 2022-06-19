US: SpaceX Launches Globalstar FM15 Satellite From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

At 12: 27 am (ET) on Sunday, Elon Musk-led SpaceX launched Globalstar FM15 to low earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 1,543-pound communication satellite was attached to Falcon 9 rocket- a partially reusable rocket launcher manufactured by SpaceX. Interestingly, Globalstar FM15 is a spare satellite that the US communications company is poised to add to its constellation of existing 24 low orbit satellites.

"SpaceX is targeting Sunday, June 19 for launch of Globalstar FM15 to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The instantaneous launch window opens at 12:27 a.m. ET, 4:27 UTC" SpaceX said.

Globalstar FM15 satellite was manufactured by Thales Alenia Space as part of the company’s second-generation constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) communications satellites. As of now, the satellite communications firm has already placed 24 of its sister satellites in the low earth orbit (LEO) between 2010 and 2013. Notably, Globalstar’s first-generation constellation was deployed between 1998 and 2000 and consisted of 48 operational satellites plus on-orbit spares.

The communications company triggered a controversy after it refused to reveal the reason behind sending the spare satellite into orbit. The only public revelation that it made was in a statement in its quarterly financial report last month when it said that it planned to launch the backup spacecraft in the “near future.” At the time, the company did not identify the launcher for the spare satellite.

Meanwhile, SpaceX in a statement said that the "Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously supported the launch of Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, one Starlink mission, Transporter-4, and Transporter-5. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean".

