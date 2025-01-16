VIDEO: US President Joe Biden Confirms Israel-Hamas Ceasefire & Hostage Deal | Israel-Hamas War

Israel and Hamas have reached a significant agreement on a ceasefire and hostage-release deal after 15 months of intense conflict, as confirmed by mediators Qatar and the United States. According to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, the agreement is expected to take effect on Sunday, pending approval by the Israeli cabinet.

US President Joe Biden highlighted that the deal would halt hostilities in Gaza, deliver critical humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians, and reunite hostages with their families. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged ongoing work on the final details while expressing gratitude to President Biden for his support in facilitating the agreement. Meanwhile, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya credited Palestinian "resilience" for achieving the deal, marking a potential turning point in the prolonged conflict.