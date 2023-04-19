Stranded Indians In Sudan Call Out For Help: Not Sure If We Will Live To See Tomorrow

Indians stranded in war-torn Sudan called out for help from the Union government on Wednesday, April 19. In a conversation with Republic, a group of 31 Indian nationals expressed fear and anxiety over the rising violence in Sudan. Speaking to Republic, one such Indian national stranded in Sudan said they are not sure if they will see to live the next day. "In this situation, we can't leave our homes and we are facing a lot of trouble," the person said while gunshots were heard in the background.

Sudan, in north-eastern Africa, is witnessing raging violence amid a conflict between the Sudanese Army and a paramilitary force called the RSF or the Rapid Support Forces. Sudan has been run by the army since the 2021 coup that ended a transitional government set up after the fall of Omar al-Bashir.

India issues advisories for nationals in the crisis-struck nation

The Indian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the crisis-hit nation not to venture out due to concerns over looting. In a tweet, the embassy said, "We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe."

On April 16, an Indian national was killed in crossfire. The Indian Embassy announced the death saying, "It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements."

India's Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar also expressed his condolences. He said, "Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend the fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments."

What is going on in Sudan?

Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, became the forefront of fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) raising fears of a wider conflict. On Saturday, Khartoum woke up to the sound of heavy firing in numerous areas, including at the city centre and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

The RSF made a number of public statements in which it claimed the army had attacked one of its locations in south Khartoum, taken control of the capital's airport, and the Republican Palace, which houses the president's office. In a tit-for-tat move, the RSF claimed to have taken control of an airport and airbase in Marawi, a city in the north located around 350 kilometres northwest of Khartoum.