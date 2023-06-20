China Fires Rattled Response On PM Modi's American Visit; 'US Pays Lip Service To India'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off for his historic visit to the Unites States from June 21-24 to bolster the bilateral trade and defence ties between the two countries, draft a roadmap for industrial defense cooperation, and ink the defense-to-defence technology pacts, China on Monday, June 20 made its first rattled response about prospect of New Delhi strengthening partnership with Washington.

In a lengthy article published by Beijing's state mouthpiece, Global Times, detailing India’s economic ties with US, PRC's top diplomat, Wang Yi expressed concerns about Indian Prime Minister's meeting with the US President, Joe Biden, during the official state visit. Yi rebuffed that India could overtake China in tech and innovation as it surpassed Beijing as most populous country, becoming one of the fastest-growing economy that could counter China's expanding economic influence in the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi's sixth tour to United States is being touted as the most important and significant as he is the third world leader behind the French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, to be invited for the state visit and the dinner personally by the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. PM Modi will receive a warm welcome on the South Lawn of White House during what is described by White House officials as the highest ranked visit as per the diplomatic protocols.

“The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space,” the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

US-India initiatives 'bound to fail'

In his reaction on India and US boosting trade and economic ties, seemingly aimed at snubbing China, Yi derided Washington. He accused the Biden administration of allegedly "pushing India, and ramping efforts to harass China's economic progress." Yi warned that such initiatives are “bound to fail" as Washington expands its footprints in Asia by forging closer ties with India and increasing the economic and trade interaction.

"US pays lip service to India but seldom delivers. The reason why India has not joined IPEF is because the US has failed to meet India's demands in market access," said Yi.

United States' geopolitical calculations are not difficult to read, according to the Chinese diplomat, who added that Biden administration's so called "rigoroius efforts" to strengthen the trade and economic ties with India is "primarily to slow down China's economic development." India "has the right to choose favourable economic and trade policies to accord its own interests, but it ought to abandon geopolitical calculation, such as considering joining the US' reckless and selfish game to contain China," the diplomat noted.

China's position in global supply chain 'cannot be replaced by India': Yi

Chinese diplomat underscored, that despite the West's manufactured "hype" about India's manufacturing industry replacing China, trade between the two neighbouring nations had exceeded the $100 billion mark for the first time in 2021 during the novel COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, New Delhi and Washington bolstered the trade and commericial partnership to $78.31 billion. India enhanced the trade exports to US by a whopping 2.81 percent. But trade with People's Republic of China, as compared to Washington, spiked by a whopping 4.16 percent, hitting an estimated $98.51 billion, annually.

"China retains the position as the top import source for India," Yi said, adding that China-India trade hit a new high in 2022, with cross-border trade reaching $135.98 billion.

Yi insisted, that US "is doomed to fail" arguing that China's position in the global supply chain cannot be replaced by India or other economies in the world. India-China trade, asserted Yi, hit a new high, with cross-border trade reaching $135.98 billion in 2022. As India's economy is expanding, the demand for intermediate products are also increasing. India imports Chinese chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and auto parts in manifold, Yi said, adding that the American firms that have increased investment in India, such as Apple, are inseparable from China's supply. India, therefore, cannot replace China in global supply chains, and "India's trade with the US cannot replace its trade with China," noted Yi. He backed the opinion piece carried by the American newspapers that US is using its charm to sway India and is intending to "use India as a bulwark" against China."

"India seems to offer great market potential, but the country's weaknesses in business environment and industrial supply chain viability remain major hurdles," according to Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

Reducing China’s economic dominance in Indo-Pacific

India joined 14-member Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), an economic initiative launched by President of the United States Joe Biden on May 23, 2022. For the US, it primarily aims to reduce China’s economic dominance through manufacturing on which talks are expected during PM Modi's visit. US also plans to boost the semiconductor and chip manufacturing ecosystem in India after President Biden imposed sweeping restrictions on selling semiconductors and chip-making equipment to Beijing in an attempt to boost domestic manufacturing and cripple reliance on Chinese critical technologies.

India is a big player for Washington. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also made a tour to New Delhi to cut the red tape and secure the defence deals. India has been inching closer to purchase two dozen US-made armed drones worth $2 to $3 billion to boost its own military surveillance, defence and counterterrorism operations. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has unveiled the US-India's ambitious roadmap for Indo-U.S. collaboration to outdo China's dependence in high technologies, telecommunication, artificial intelligence, and defense.