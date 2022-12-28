Chinese hospitals are overwhelmed due to the sudden reversal of the country's "zero-COVID" policies and many are unable to admit critically ill patients amid a surge of infections and are turning away ambulances, according to a report from New York Post. Emergency rooms in smaller cities and towns outside Beijing are overcrowded with sick patients, including elderly individuals suffering from COVID-19 and pneumonia symptoms, and most have not been vaccinated against the virus. The facilities are stretched to capacity, with intensive care units full, and are unable to admit all of the patients being brought to them in ambulances.

Meanwhile, several videos have surfaced on social media platforms showing piles of dead bodies wrapped in blue plastic bags lying on the hospital floor. The video raised eyebrows about the way the Xi Jinping-led administration was handling the menacing that fresh COVID wave.

The sudden increase in infections has caused a shortage of resources and staffing in Chinese hospitals and other medical facilities, and some have been forced to ask nurses and medics to work even if they have tested positive for the virus and have a fever. The Communist government's decision in China to abandon its strict "zero-COVID" policies without a plan to address the anticipated increase in infections has contributed to the current situation. Chinese residents are no longer required to report positive test results and the government in China is no longer publishing daily asymptomatic case numbers.

Demand for Paxlovid is rising

According to the New York Post report, a nurse in the western city of Xian reported that almost all of the nurses and staff in the hospital's emergency department have contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks. The chief medical officer at the private Raffles Hospital in Beijing, Sonia Jutard-Bourreau, has said that the patient numbers have significantly increased, with the average age of patients rising by around 40 years to over 70 within a week. Most of the patients have not been vaccinated and are attempting to obtain Paxlovid, a medicine that is in short supply at many hospitals, but which does not provide the same protection as a vaccine. The nurse emphasized that the medicine cannot replace the vaccine.

Chinese elites are stockpiling Paxlovid

China's elites have been stockpiling and distributing supplies of Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid as a way to gain favor with business associates. According to a report from Financial Times, multiple hospitals, both public and private, have reported that the drug, which is commonly used to treat mild to moderate COVID cases and is readily available in other parts of the world, is either out of stock or only accessible to patients with severe underlying health conditions. Doctors have observed that officials and business owners have been buying large quantities of the pills at high prices to protect their elderly relatives and friends, causing demand for Paxlovid to increase significantly and highlighting the health inequalities in the country.

Officials in China have estimated that nearly 250 million people have been infected. A major reason behind this is the fact that China's vaccines just aren't very effective. Meanwhile, China has lifted international travel restrictions, instead of imposing more travel restrictions to ensure its population doesn't export new strains of the virus. The US is now considering imposing restrictions on people from China.