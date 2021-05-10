COVID 'good Material For Non-traditional Bioweapon' To Ruin Economies: Chinese Virologist

With the sensational report throwing light on China allegedly discussing 'weaponising' Coronaviruses in 2015, Virologist & whistleblower Dr Li-Meng Yan on Monday reiterated her claim that the COVID-19 virus had been manufactured by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to wage a bio-weapon war across the globe. Dr Yan, who was the first whistleblower to allege that the Chinese government had manufactured the virus to intentionally cause a pandemic, banked on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) report which suggested that the Chinese military scientists discussed the weaponisation of SARS coronaviruses, to verify her claims. Based in Hong Kong now, Dr Yan has accused the ruling Communist government of running a massive propaganda campaign to counter its role in the pandemic and in a bid to suppress information.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Monday evening, Dr Li-Meng Yan said, "This bioweapon is non-traditional and unrestricted by nature. I have presented in my previous reports that the virus is man-made. This is very good evidence to support my report and to verify that the Coronavirus is the Chinese government's homegrown project. I called it a non-restricted bioweapon project."

The report shedding light on China's plans to weaponise the virus is said to have been obtained by US officials and was reportedly written by military scientists and senior Chinese public health officials in 2015. The new details once again raise questions over China's role in the spread of coronavirus with major concerns about China's transparency on the origins of COVID-19, which continue to be probed by the World Health Organization.

'CCP wants to damage enemy society'

Speaking of China's objective of weaponising the Coronavirus and unleashing it upon the globe, Dr Yan said that the CCP wants to 'damage enemy society and the economy'. The whistleblower pointed out that China has begun 'celebrations' as the economies of several countries have crashed while they have recovered and are doing well. Elaborating on the reasons why China allegedly created a bioweapon, Dr Yan said, "China govt have past materials and knowledge about this. This is a good material for non-traditional bioweapon which means the mortality does not need to be high and it can be low. The advantage is that it can target humans easily, it is invisible and also stable. The secondary damage will ruin the enemy society and the economics."

She also accused the Chinese government of attempting to cover up the origins of the Coronavirus as well as the WHO of working in tandem with the CCP. Notably, Dr Yan has made similar claims in three 'Yan reports' that she has published so far pertaining to the origins of COVID-19.

Moreover, Dr Yan claimed that far more people have died in China due to the Coronavirus than it has been shown. She alleged that the Chinese government does not care about human lives and while there is no 'magic antidote' to the Coronavirus, the CCP has identified cheap methods to treat its citizens affected by COVID-19.

"In China, more people have died. Far more than you know. China's government is covering up. Especially in Wuhan, from where we say the virus has originated, many people are dead. But the government does not care about people's lives. If you know history, you will know the Chinese Communist Party has never cared about human lives. Based on that thinking, they let people die and then suppress information. There is no magic antidote. However, the Chinese government uses some cheap drugs like Hydroxychloroquine to treat citizens," she said.

China planned to weaponise Coronavirus: 2015 Report

The military document titled 'The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons' speaks of the Chinese military's plans with regards to bioweapons. Further, the document claim that a bioweapon attack could cause the "enemy's medical system to collapse". There are references of work by US Air Force colonel Michael J. Ainscough who had predicted that World War 3 may be fought with bioweapons. Some of China's top public health figures have been listed in these documents among 18 other authors. Ten of the authors are scientists and weapons experts affiliated with the Air Force Medical ­University in Xi’an, according to the report by The Australian.