Tesla To Assist Police Probe Fatal Model Y Acceleration Incident In China

A shocking accident was caught on camera in China's southern province of Guangdong after a Tesla car lost its control leaving two people dead and multiple injured. As per the reports, the accident occurred due to some software failure.

The accident happened in the first week of November when the driver was trying to park the Tesla car Model-Y electric car which all of the sudden lost its control and started travelling at a high speed. In the video, it can be seen the car suddenly catches speed and driving at a very high speed overtaking every car. It went on to hit two bicycles and two motorcycles and it crashed at the end with a huge smog coming out. As per sources, two people died in the gruesome incident and three suffered serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver's family alleged that there was malfunctioning with the brakes that led to the crash.

Tesla accident leaves two dead in China

The real cause of the incident has not been identified but the Chinese police are now seeking a third-party agency to help with the probe.

U.S based automaker Tesla on Sunday stated that it will assist the Chinese police investigation in connection with the crash. After watching the video, Tesla stated that the car brake lights were not on when the car was speeding, and throughout the journey, the driver didn't hit the brakes.

It is pertinent to mention that China is Tesla's second-largest market and a similar accident has been reported.