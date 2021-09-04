Denmark Will Not Recognise Any Taliban Government, Says Danish Foreign Minister

The Foreign Ministry of Denmark on Saturday, 4 September announced that the country would not recognise the newly claimed Taliban government in Afghanistan. Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod asserted that the country’s leaders are concerned about sustaining the efforts made in Afghanistan over the last two decades, but will not recognise any Taliban government. With this announcement, Denmark joins a long list of countries that passed on recognising the Taliban regime, which is set to be announced anytime soon.

Besides Denmark, the US, the UK and Canada have denied recognising the Taliban government formed by muzzling the incumbent government using arms and weapons. Meanwhile, some other countries like Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, and China have appreciated the Taliban’s regime. The Sweden government is also rumoured to slam the Taliban government but hasn’t made any official announcement yet. The Taliban, which will announce its government in the coming days, is looking for global recognition and forming diplomatic channels.

EU forms framework to judge newly claimed Afghanistan government

Meanwhile, the European Union on Friday, 3 September had announced that it would establish a "joint EU presence" in Kabul to facilitate the evacuation of EU nationals and their Afghan personnel, as well as to examine how the Taliban is abiding by the bloc's requirements for diplomatic engagement.

Foreign policy leader Josep Borrell emphasised that this was only the first step toward recognising the Taliban government. "It's the first practical thing to do if we want to keep in touch, to reach out, from an operational point of view with the new Afghan government," he said after meeting with foreign ministers in Slovenia.

"In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan, which does not mean recognition, it is an operational engagement. And this operational engagement will increase depending on the behaviour of this government," said Borrell during the presser. According to the EU high command, officials have created a structure and a standard against which to measure the newly declared Afghan administration. The key officer met with the European Union to discuss the five criteria that will determine the future Taliban government.

