IN PICS: Greek Bicentennial Show Goes On In Empty Theater Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Quick links:
Dozens of exhibitions, theater productions, and historical re-enactments were planned in Greece this year to commemorate bicentennial of the 1821-1832 Greek War of Independence.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, mezzo-soprano Artemis Bogri and her fellow singers stepped onstage in an empty theater to perform the Greek National Opera’s 'Despo'.
The event marked 200 years since the war that resulted in Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation.
Singers from the Greek National Opera wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus, take a break during a rehearsal.
With her sword raised but defeat certain, the title character in composer Pavlos Carrer’s 1875 opera chooses death over captivity.
“Fire! Fire!” Bogri sang in Despo Botsi’s final moments as machine-generated smoke billowed out over the stage during a performance.
“I can tell you, that sword is real and it’s heavy,” the soloist chuckled after the show, still costumed in a headscarf, brocade waistcoat and wide-sleeved pleated blouse.
“Artists prepare two or three months for a production and then take that work to an audience,” soloist said. “Now, we have to generate that energy with no one there. That’s not easy.”
Greece gained its independence after a grueling nine-year war. A century later, the Greeks were on the losing side in Asia Minor as modern Turkey was created out of the collapsing Ottoman Empire.
Bicentennial events intended to display Greece’s modern accomplishments have been postponed, scaled back or moved online because of the pandemic.
Soprano Artemis Bogri wearing a Greek traditional costume prepares with others for the rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera.