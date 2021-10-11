Last Updated:

In Pictures: ‘Polexit’ Fears Spark Large Pro-European Union Protests In Poland

Support rallies were held in most major cities after Poland's Constitutional Court declared the Polish Constitution superior to the European Union's law.

Ajeet Kumar
People wave EU and Polish flags
People wave EU and Polish flags in support of Poland's EU membership during a demonstration, in Warsaw. 

Former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
Former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks from the podium during a demonstration in support of Poland's EU membership in Warsaw, Poland.

People hold up the flashlights of their mobiles.
People hold up the flashlights of their mobile phones during a demonstration in support of Poland's EU membership in Warsaw, Poland.

Poland's constitutional court
People stage a protest in front of Poland's constitutional court, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion.
Activists from Extinction Rebellion during a demonstration in support of Poland's EU membership, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Support rallies in Poland
Support rallies were held in most major cities after Poland's Constitutional Court declared the Polish Constitution superior to the EU law.

People wave EU and Polish flags
People wave EU and Polish flags in support of Poland's EU membership during a demonstration in Poland.

Poland's constitutional court
People stage a protest in front of Poland's constitutional court, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
Former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks from the podium during a demonstration in support of Poland's EU membership in Warsaw, Poland.

A woman holds a sign in support
A woman holds a sign in support of Poland's EU membership which reads 'I love you Europe' during a demonstration, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday.

