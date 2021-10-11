In Pictures: ‘Polexit’ Fears Spark Large Pro-European Union Protests In Poland

Quick links:
People wave EU and Polish flags in support of Poland's EU membership during a demonstration, in Warsaw.
People hold up the flashlights of their mobile phones during a demonstration in support of Poland's EU membership in Warsaw, Poland.
Activists from Extinction Rebellion during a demonstration in support of Poland's EU membership, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Support rallies were held in most major cities after Poland's Constitutional Court declared the Polish Constitution superior to the EU law.
People stage a protest in front of Poland's constitutional court, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, October 7, 2021.
