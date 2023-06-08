Man With Knife Goes On A Stabbing Spree In France, Injures Six Children

Six children were injured after a knifeman went on a stabbing spree in Annecy town in France. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the incident on Thursday. Authorities said the main suspect in the incident has been arrested. The incident took place at a helicopter park in Annency, France where children between the ages 3-5 were present for a school trip in the park. Out of the six injured, two are critical and have been airlifted.

According to Daily Mail, the knifeman is believed to be a Syrian asylum seeker. Eyewitnesses told the French news outlet, Le Dauphine, that the man began attacking the group of young children while they were playing on the small playground in the French town. “Several people, including children, were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police,” Interior Minister Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

According to Daily Mail, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is on her way to the scene of the attack. French President Emmanuel Macron has been briefed about the situation. French politicians inside the National Assembly observed a minute of silence for the victims of the knife attack.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.