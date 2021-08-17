Russia: Prototype Cargo Plane Crashes During Trial Near Moscow Killing 3; Video Accessed

In an unfortunate incident that was captured on camera in its entirety, a Russian prototype cargo plane IL-112V with three people on board crashed during a test flight near Moscow on Tuesday. As per sources, all three people on-board passed away in the crash.

In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, the plane can be seen flying at low altitude with one of its engines on fire and the right-side wing engulfed in the flame. The plane cruises for some time over a forested area before making a sharp turn and crashing to the ground in a massive explosion that triggered a huge column of smoke.

More details awaited