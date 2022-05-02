"Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" chants reverberated in Berlin as the Indian diaspora welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Germany. On Monday, PM Modi reached Berlin as he embarked on a three-day visit to Europe.

After reaching Germany's Berlin on Monday, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in the hotel where he would stay. The Indian community warmly welcomed PM Modi by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as he entered the hotel. The crowd also chanted "Modi! Modi". The PM shook hands with the Indian diaspora as they greeted him and took photos with him. While walking ahead, he met children and showered his love on them. A girl child gifted a portrait to the Prime Minister that she made for him. PM Modi took the portrait and showed it to the cameras, where it was learned that the portrait was of PM Modi. He signed the portrait and thanked the girl for it. Some of the members of the Indian diaspora bowed in front of PM Modi to take his blessing.

#LIVE | 'Bharat Mata ki jai' and 'Vande Mataram' chants reverberate in Berlin; PM Modi receives a rousing welcome. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/iwgSdBH0S4 pic.twitter.com/93Q1ZVZJ24 — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2022

Notably, PM Modi is scheduled to hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations on Monday. "Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and German," PM Modi tweeted on Monday after his arrival in Berlin.

Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany. pic.twitter.com/qTNgl8QL7K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in Berlin

PM Modi will speak to the Indian community in Berlin on May 2 in front of a crowd of roughly 2000 people. Prime Minister is slated to remain at the location for an hour, according to sources familiar with the situation, and his presentation to the Indian Diaspora would last for around 45 minutes.

Rajesh Nair, one of the volunteers for the event, told ANI, “We are very excited to have Prime Minister in our midst. Artists from all over the place have been brought in for cultural performances, which will be brief. People here are really looking to hear what the Prime Minister speaks about his vision.” PM Modi's address to the Indian diaspora assumes significance as continental Europe is home to over one million persons of Indian origin, and Germany has a significant proportion of this diaspora.

PM Modi in Europe

Before his trip to the nations, PM Modi said in a statement, “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity.”

According to a release from the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi will conduct bilateral meetings with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. Following that, the Prime Minister will proceed to Copenhagen on an official visit at the request of Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen.

Indian Prime Minister will also meet with other Nordic leaders, including Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, during the 2nd India-Nordic Summit. On his way back on May 4, 2022, the Prime Minister will make a brief stop in Paris to meet with Emmanuel Macron, President of France.