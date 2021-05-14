COVID-19 Man-made Or Natural? Nicholas Wade Speaks On China, WHO, Wuhan Institute & Fauci

Bringing back the focus on the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 (hereafter also referred to as SARS2), which has caused the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and claimed over 3 million lives across the globe, noted British science writer Nicholas Wade has self-published papers re-igniting the discourse on whether the deadly virus was developed in a lab or whether it was naturally transmitted into humans from bats, as claimed thus far.

Nicholas Wade, through his papers, has shed light on the two scenarios that stand before us on the origin of the COVID-19, with neither thus far having been proved conclusively. While it still remains unclear whether the SARS-coV-2 was developed in a lab or emerged naturally, Wade makes a strong case for exerting pressure on China to provide conclusive evidence either way and to bring out the truth of what was actually happening at the Wuhan Institute of Virology - a centre for the study of Coronaviruses.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Friday, Nicholas Wade, a British science author and journalist, explained both scenarios behind the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and made abundantly clear how there has been a rampant cover-up of various aspects. Through his papers, Wade has cited the precedent of the MERS epidemic in 2012 and the SARS1 in 2002. In both cases, as globally observed, decoding of the virus' genome showed that it belonged to a viral family known as beta-coronavirus which supported the idea that it was a natural virus. The two viruses which caused an epidemic also left copious traces in the environment - similar evidence for COVID-19 hasn't yet been brought to light.

COVID-19 developed in Wuhan lab?

However, in the case of the SARS2 (COVID-19), Wade told Republic World, that the virus from the very beginning was well-adapted to humans, thereby suggesting that it may have been intricately developed in such a way. He pointed out that this would only be possible if the virus was grown in a lab in 'humanised' mice - these are genetically modified mice, made so to carry certain viruses that could infect humans. "This would explain the virus' adaptation to human cells," he said possibly quashing the argument that the virus was transferred from bats into humans in one of Wuhan's wet markets, as such a situation (the virus' adaptability to infect humans) is less likely to happen naturally.

"Some 15 months after the SARS2 pandemic began, and a presumably intensive search, Chinese researchers had failed to find either the original bat population, or the intermediate species to which SARS2 might have jumped, or any serological evidence that any Chinese population, including that of Wuhan, had ever been exposed to the virus prior to December 2019," Wade wrote in his self-published paper. In the same paper, Wade also explains the possible motive behind creating a novel virus capable of causing a pandemic, the research of which, was led by Dr Shi Zheng-li or “Bat Lady”, who collected around a hundred different bat coronaviruses in southern China.

'WHO under China's influence': Nicholas Wade

Commenting on the investigation led by the World Health Organisations on the origins of SARS2 earlier this year, Nicholas Wade said that the global health organisation has been 'under too much of Chinese influence'. He alleged that the Chinese government had control of the panel members appointed to visit Wuhan and probe the origins of the virus.

"They (China) bought themselves a propaganda victory. It was a very hollow victory that was blown back on them because when WHO went to Beijing, they came back saying that lab escape is impossible. When you look at the actual evidence they brought back, expecting that they will bring back evidence of the natural emerging scenario, they were empty-handed. The Chinese authorities were unable to give them any evidence," Wade told Republic World.

US' Dr Fauci-led NIAID funded Coronavirus research at Wuhan Lab?

Speaking on a sensational twist that has recently emerged, Nicholas Wade alleged that the United States of America's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) had funded the research on Coronaviruses in China by providing two separate tranches of grants. Wade claimed that the NIAID possibly had knowledge of what was being researched in the Wuhan lab.

In his self-published paper, Wade purports, once the pandemic broke out, two groups of virologists forged a 'narrative' to suggest that the virus had emerged naturally and that a lab escape is out of the question. "They introduced many political elements which should not be there. People have been distracted," he said.

On being asked about the Chinese military's involvement, Wade answered that there is a possibility of the same. Maintaining that if the virus was developed as a bioweapon is a questioned to asked at a much later stage, he added that it cannot certainly be ruled out. Delving into the attempts to control the narrative, Wade said that there has been a serious attempt by Chinese authorities to 'control the discussion' about the pandemic.

"China has refused to release any evidence to show what was happening at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. They have closed down their databases. They have put out little bits and pieces of information which I think are either false or directed to mislead," Nicholas Wade said.

What's the way forward?

Suggesting a way forward, Nicholas Wade called on the scientists from all countries to unite and present a report on the existing scenario. Wade suggested that the global community could counter China's claims of the natural emergence of SARS2 and instead assert that it was lab manufactured. He added that then the 'ball would be put in China's court' to prove to the world otherwise, as he noted that China had sealed off all databases to possibly prevent any leak. The British journalist pitched to leave it up to China to prove that SARS2 had emerged naturally and not otherwise by providing scientific evidence and therefore, regain global trust.