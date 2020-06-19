Russia Welcomes India-China Talks After Galwan Clash; Putin Paying Close Attention

Russia has welcomed talks between India and China following the fatal clash at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. Foreign Ministries of both the countries have discussed the matter and Russia has welcomed talks between India and China over the situation.

"It has already been announced that the military representatives of India and China have made contact, they are discussing the situation, discussing measures to de-escalate it. We welcome this," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was quoted by ANI as saying.

According to reports, President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media that both China and India are "very close partners" of Russia and "we are paying close attention to what is happening on the border."

READ | Jaishankar To Hold Talks With Chinese, Russian Foreign Ministers On June 22

READ | From 'President For Life' To 'Xi Dada': How It's All Gone Downhill For China's Xi Jinping

India-China face-off

India said on Tuesday that a violent clash broke out on June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation of the border dispute. Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. The Indian Army has confirmed that 20 soldiers have died as a result of the faceoff.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest of the Indian government with China over the violent standoff at Galwan Valley during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. The Indian minister recalled the Commander-level meeting at Moldo on June 6 and stated that China's attempt to erect a structure on the Indian side of Galwan is what became the source of dispute.

READ | From 'President For Life' To 'Xi Dada': How It's All Gone Downhill For China's Xi Jinping

READ | US Official Says China Not Forthcoming In Talks With Pompeo