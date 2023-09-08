'Won't Tolerate It:' Rishi Sunak Takes Strict Stance Against Pro-Khalistan Extremism

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in New Delhi on September 8 for the G20 Summit slated for September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam Complex at Pragati Maidan. In his first media interaction with ANI, Sunak spoke on multiple issues ranging from the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to Khalistan which reached the Indian High Commission in London in March earlier this year.

Sunak told ANI that his government is working closely with New Delhi to tackle pro-Khalistan extremism and said that no form of violence will be tolerated under his watch.

'I won't tolerate it': Sunak on Khalistani extremism

"Let me just say unequivocally that no form of extremism or violence like that is acceptable in the UK. And that's why we are working very closely with the Indian government to particularly tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism," Sunak said. "Our security Minister recently was just in India talking to his counterparts. We have working groups together to share intelligence and information so that we can root out this kind of violent extremism. It's not right and I won't tolerate it in the UK," he further stated.

The issue of Khalistani extremism flared up after several separatists scaled up the balcony of the Indian High Commission on March 19 and pulled down the tricolour in an attempt to install a Khalistan flag.

The incident is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is working closely with UK authorities. A team of the NIA even departed for London in May this year to carry out on ground investigation. In August, the NIA also raided 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana to nab those linked to the crime.