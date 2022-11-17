Iran, which has been facing violent protests following the death of a Kurdish woman, again witnessed a series of "cruel" attacks on women in a packed metro and on the stations. In the latest, several videos of the incident wherein female protestors who have been opposing the actions of the 'morality police' were seen facing open fire and baton attacks by Iranian security forces on Wednesday. Several videos which are now viral on multiple social media platforms, show women protestors setting headscarves in metro stations and chanting slogans against the incumbent government.

Ce soir, les voiles brûlent dans les stations de métro à Téhéran. #Iran #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/qV3oSwitQb — Farid Vahid (@FaridVahiid) November 15, 2022

An absolute state of horror & trauma for the poor people of #Iran as regime authorities force the people into tight spaces on the #Tehran metro & begin shooting at them from close range#IranRevoIution



pic.twitter.com/xKcLGo3uZJ — Ashkan Etemadi (@AshkanTweets) November 16, 2022

Activists and scholar call atrocities on protests in Iran a gross violation of human rights

In another video, a number of people were seen running for exits as police officers opened fire on a crowded platform. While several videos demonstrate police cruelty inside a train-- where security forces were seen thrashing women who were not wearing proper dress code. Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Republic Media, Professor of Islamic Studies Zeenat Shaukat Ali, said that the situation in Iran is now out of control and chaotic. Condemning the brutal incidents of killings of protestors, she said the government should communicate and negotiate with the female protestors. "The government should initiate dialogue with the female protestors-- especially to the high-level government officials. They have a voice, they have a choice and the government should listen to the voice of the female protestors. It is extremely painful that women were targeted and killed even in 2022 for wearing issues."

"I think the international community must interfere in the chaotic issues. Human rights organisations should also intervene and address the issue at a global level," said the Islamic scholar when asked whether the issue is to be discussed on international platforms.

"This is a gross human rights violation. The countries which are in trade relations with Tehran must hold accountable to the police who have been engaged in physical torture to the women activists in Iran," stressed, activist, Brinda Adige.

Earlier in the first week of this month, Iranian police opened fire on crowds near the country's capital, Tehran as it marked the 40th day of mourning for a 22-year-old woman, Hadis Najafi. Initially, the protestors gathered in Karaj-- the outskirts of Tehran-- but later spread to several strategic locations of the country. The demonstrations were ignited by the death of another woman held by the country’s morality police. A video going viral showed a helicopter flying over the protesters and dropping flash grenades to disperse them before landing in the middle of a highway. Several government supporters took to social media platforms and claimed the helicopter was sent to aid wounded policemen.

Why Iranian government is facing backlash worldwide?

Iran has been witnessing anti-hijab protests in several regions including in the hometown of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the so-called “morality police” over the way she was wearing a hijab. Although police released a video of Amini collapsing after fainting in the police station, protestors alleged she had suffered serious injuries during police custody. A relative claimed that Amini had no history of heart disease. The Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, claimed that she was brought in without vital signs.

During a press conference, Greater Tehran Police Commander, Hossein Rahimi, said the claims and videos circulated on social media platforms were morphed and added the administration left no stone unturned to save the life of the woman. "There was no negligence on the part of the police, not even a small slip; all the words published in cyberspace about the cause of death are pure lies," he said. Further, Rahimi even refuted the claims of her detention and added Amini was joking while inside the morality police's van. When the reporters questioned the body cameras equipped by the morality police, he said "accidentally there were no cameras on that day".

