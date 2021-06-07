Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Slams 'greatest Election Fraud'; Vows To Overthrow New Govt

Speaking to Likud parliamentarians on Sunday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to quickly overthrow the 8-party coalition government if it is formed. While the opposition alliance has claimed a majority in the Knesset, it needs to win a vote of confidence to formally oust the Netanyahu dispensation. Claiming the new coalition was a result of the "great election fraud' in the history of democracy, he claimed that it will not be able to form a consensus on key national issues.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu remarked, "This left-wing government is a government that will not be able to stand on the small and big things that are a part of the nation state and are promising its future in front of huge pressures of (settlement) freeze, displacement, of the division of Jerusalem, to rip the negev from the state and to stop Iran from arming itself with a nuclear weapon". He added, "The time is late, not too late. I call on you to do the right thing and vote against the left-wing government. And anyway, I want to promise that, my friends and I in the Lukid party will vehemently oppose the establishment of this government of fraud and this dangerous one and if God forbid, it is established, we will overthrow it very quickly".

Meanwhile, he also denied allegations of incitement in the wake of a public statement made by Nadav Argaman, the head of Israel's internal security agency Shin Bet. On June 5, Argaman warned of the "severe escalation in violent and inciting discourse” on social media. Moreover, he urged public officials to make a clear appeal to stop this discourse, which he claimed was enabling violence that could even cost a life.

Netanyahu on the way out

Benjamin Netanyahu remained in office as head of the caretaker government as no clear winner emerged in the last 4 elections held since April 2019. As Knesset seats are allocated among various parties as per proportional representation, no single party has ever won 61 seats needed for a majority. After Netanyahu failed to form a government, Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid was given 4 weeks to cobble up a coalition.

On June 2, 8 political parties in Israel reached an agreement to form a unity government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as the PM. They include Yesh Atid (17 seats), Kahol Lavan (8 seats), Israel Beiteinu (7 seats), Labor (7 seats), Yamina (7 seats), New Hope (6 seats), Meretz (6 seats) and Raam (4 seats). Making this announcement shortly before the deadline to form the government, Lapid stated that he had informed Israel President Reuven Rivlin of the agreement.

With Raam on board, this is the first time in many decades that an Arab party will be a part of the ruling coalition. As a part of the rotational deal, Netanyahu's former aide and Yamina chief Naftali Bennett will become the Prime Minister first for two years followed by Yair Lapid. Incidentally, Netanyahu's 12-year tenure- the longest for any Prime Minister in Israel's history might come to an end barely a few days after the ceasefire with Hamas.