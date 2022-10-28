Imran Khan Goes All Out Against ISI, Pledges To Expose Them 'completely'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, October 28, held a massive 'Hakki Azadi March' in order to protest against the current Shehbaz Sharif government, and pledged that he would expose the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He also claimed that he is not a 'bhagoda' (fugitive) like Nawaz Sharif who would leave his country into shambles and sit in London. Notably, Imran's party PTI has dedicated this march to the late journalist Arshad Sharif, who was assassinated in Kenya.

Speaking at the march, Khan said, "DG ISI open your ears and listen, I know a lot of things but I am quiet only because I don't want to harm my country... I do constructive criticism for betterment otherwise there was a lot I could say. I will tell about everyone and expose ISI. We will never bow down to anyone other than Allah. Will be ready for any kind of sacrifice. I am not a fugitive like Nawaz Sharif. I will fight by staying here, I will run no I am not a fugitive. In the last 50 years in Pakistan, the highest inflation and people are watching the spectacle. We are not spectators."

"I want to see Pakistan as a free country, and for that, we need a strong army. When the army gets weak, the country loses its freedom. When we deal with organisations like ISI, we become weak. We don't want to harm our country. I can say whatever I want but I cannot see my country weak," the ex-Pakistan PM added.

Imran vs Pakistan military

Imran Khan's bitter relationship with the country's military is not a new one. In the month of April, Khan, the then PM, reportedly made a botched attempt to replace Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in order to bring someone more pliant and sympathetic to his idea of foreign conspiracy and cling on to power. Reports said that a helicopter carrying two uninvited guests landed in the ex-Prime Minister's House in the night and were escorted by Army soldiers to the interior of the palatial building. The two guests met Khan alone for 45 minutes. No details were officially provided about the meeting but it was not held in a cordial atmosphere, the report said.

Khan had issued orders to remove one of the high officials who came to meet him. So the uninvited arrival of these guests was unexpected for the ex-Prime Minister. Imran Khan was waiting for a helicopter but those arriving on the helicopter were against his estimate and expectations The reports further said that Khan was expecting that the helicopter would bring his newly appointed official whose arrival would put down all political disturbance. It also reported that his attempt failed as the defence ministry did not issue the necessary notification for the new appointment. Even though there was no official confirmation as to who these guests were, it is believed that it could have been Army chief General Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

Meanwhile, Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, has talked about a 'threat letter' from the US and claimed that it was part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy.

(With PTI inputs)