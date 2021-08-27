Pakistan Army Opens Fire On Afghan Refugees Trying To Enter Its Borders; Three Dead

Amid the Afghanistan crisis following the takeover by the Taliban, Pakistan allegedly open-fired at the Afghan refugees trying to enter its borders, reports stated on Friday. In the said firing, three Afghan refugees are reported dead while many others have been injured, thus putting under scanner the real intention of the Imran Khan-led administration, which all this while has been claiming to support Afghanistan.

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed

On August 15, right before the Ashraf Ghani-led government surrendered, and the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, Pakistan had closed its border, which in normal circumstances, allowed the inflow and outflow of over 6,000 people of both countries.

However, soon after the news of the Taliban capturing Afghanistan spread, Imran Khan in a statement said that the Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery". There were celebrations witnessed in the neighbouring country of Afghanistan for days- There were flags of the terrorist group spotted in certain areas, including that in a women's madrasa. A video also surfaced on social media in which the students of Jamia Hafsa from Lal Masjid in Islamabad could be heard singing 'Salam Taliban' - a song glorifying the violence caused by the terrorist group.

The real intention was exposed recently, when a spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the party of the Imran Khan government, Neelam Irshad Sheikh, said that the terrorist group would help Pakistan in conquering Kashmir. "The Taliban are saying that they are with us and they will help us in Kashmir," Sheikh said during a TV news debate.

Taliban involved in Kabul blasts?

The firing comes a day after twin explosions were reported outside the Kabul airport. The first blast took place at the Abbey Gate, which is used by US citizens vetted for evacuation flights, and moments after, at the Baron Hotel, which is reserved for the military of the western army, and does not allow civilians, a second blast took place. In the dual attacks, according to Afghan and American officials, at least 95 Afghans and 13 Americans were killed.

Afghanistan caretaker president Amrullah Saleh has alleged that they had evidence in hand which showed links of the Taliban and the Haqqani network with the ISIS-K, the main conspirator of the attack as stated by the United States.