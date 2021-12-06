Pakistan Defence Min Justifies Sialkot Mob Lynching; Says 'kids Do Things Out Of Emotions'

Days after the horrific mob lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Pakistan's Sialkot, the country's Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has justified the killing by hardliner mob. In a shameful remark, Khattak has opined the Sri Lankan man was lynched by "emotional young people", as per the Dawn. Moreover, he has also asserted that the mob lynching should not be linked to the recent lifting of the ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Speaking to the media, Pakistan's Defence Minister stated, "Murders take place when young people get emotional". He went on to say, "When children grow up, they get spirited and do things out of emotions". Khattak further added that even he could do wrong things in a state of heightened emotions.

"You know the reasons behind this incident too. When children... grow up, they become spirited and do things out of emotions. This does not mean 'this was the result of that action'," he said

Further justifying the incident, he opined that such incidents do not mean 'Pakistan is going towards destruction', the Dawn reported. The Defence Minister also said that the Pakistan government is not responsible for the mob lynching of the Sri Lankan national. He instead maintained that young boys entering adulthood are "ready to do anything" and that they would "learn with age how to control their emotions".

"So this happens among kids, fights take place and even murders. [Does] this mean it is the government's fault?" he questioned.

Pervez Khattak puts onus on media; Wants news anchors to make children understand 'religion'

Continuing his sham remarks over the incident, Pervez Khattak has also held the Pakistani media responsible. He has questioned the media's mindset and has urged them to come on TV and make children understand about religion. He further slammed the TV anchors and blamed them for earning money through advertisements.

"Why don't you change this mindset? Your anchors should come on TV and make the children understand their religion. You only take advertisements and earn money," the Dawn added

124 arrested over mob lynching of Sri Lankan national

Meanwhile, local reports have stated that the authorities have arrested 124 people so far. Reports further stated that the 124 people were arrested in Sialkot and have been found guilty of manslaughter. In addition, among the 124, 13 persons who are the main suspects have been nabbed. The apprehended suspects will be brought before the court for physical remand in order to interrogate the accused persons in the case.

The ones who lynched the Sri Lankan were followers of the extremist Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). They vandalised a textile factory on Friday and lynched the factory's general manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadan. Following that, they also set his body on fire over blasphemy claims. Viral videos of the incident were shared on social media, with a large group of people congregating at the location.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday dialled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and has assured justice for the victim. According to reports, Khan apprised Rajapaksa about the developments and the arrests that were made. In addition, he also assured the Sri Lankan President that no mercy will be granted to the mob that killed Diyawadan on suspicion of blasphemy.