Pakistan: Sri Lankan National Lynched, Body Burnt In Sialkot Over Allegations Of Blasphemy

In yet another horrific incident of ill-treatment towards minorities in Pakistan, a mob on Friday lynched a Sri Lankan national before setting his body on fire over allegations of blasphemy.

The Sri Lankan national was identified as one Priyantha Kumara, a man in his forties working as the general manager of a factory in Sialkot district, some 100 km from the site of the incident at Wazirabad Road.

Victim reportedly tore a Tehreek-e-Labbaik poster

Speaking to the media, a Pakistani official said, "Kumara allegedly removed and tore a poster of the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in which Quranic verses were inscribed and threw it in the dustbin. A couple of factory workers saw him and spread the word."

The official outlined that on hearing what Kumara did, hundreds of men started gathering outside the factory from adjoining areas, most of whom were activists and supporters of the TLP.

"The mob dragged the suspect (the Sri Lankan national) from the factory and severely tortured him. After he succumbed to his wounds, the mob burnt his body before police reached there," the official said.

The Imran Khan government had recently lifted a ban on the TLP after signing a secret agreement with it after which its chief Saad Rizvi and over 1,500 activists accused of terrorism were released from jail. The TLP in return had ended its week-long sit-in in Pakistan's Punjab province after withdrawing its demand of expelling the French ambassador on the issue of blasphemous cartoons in France.

'Police have little knowledge of incident'

Salim Bukhari, chief editor of City News Pakistan, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, called the incident 'tragic'.

He said, "The visuals are very blurred, so we do not know what exactly happened. Some are saying that the factory workers were making a few demands which he did not fulfil while others are saying that he indulged in blasphemous activities."

"At present, the police have little knowledge of what happened. The police arrived late, and that is probably why things went out of find," Bukhari said, outlining that Punjab (Pakistan) Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered an investigation into the incident.

In a statement released earlier, Buzdar said that every aspect of the incident should be investigated, a report should be submitted and action should be taken against those who take the law into their own hands.

Thereafter, police told the media that a heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the area to control the situation after the lynching of the Sri Lankan national. No arrests have, however, been made yet.