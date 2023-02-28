Pakistan's Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrant Against Imran Khan In Toshakhana Case

A session court in Islamabad, responsible for hearing the Toshakhana case against the PTI chief Imran Khan, on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the former Pakistan Prime Minister over his persistent absence. Following the news of the issuance of the arrest warrant, the cricketer-turned-politician’s vehicle reached the gates of the Islamabad High Court, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police revealed that they detected a suspicious person near the former Prime Minister’s car and urged the people outside the court to not create a ruckus. The police also warned that they will use tear gas if the situation goes out of hand as the DIG operations has also reached the spot to take control of the situation.

Imran Khan gets bail in two other cases

The Tuesday decision was announced by additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal. According to the Pakistani news outlet, Dawn, the arrest warrant was issued just hours before he secured bail in two other cases. The cases pertaining to prohibiting funding and terrorism. ATC judge Raja Jawad heard the terror case and granted bail till March 9 against submission of surety bonds worth PKR Rs 1,00,000, while judge Rakhshanda Shaheen confirmed his bail in the prohibited funding case.

It is to be noted that Khan was scheduled to appear before three courts on Tuesday to attend the hearings of multiple cases. These included a prohibited funding case in a banking court, an anti-terrorism case, and the Toshakhana and an attempt to murder cases in the same court.

Imran Khan appeared before the court with a large number of party workers. When it comes to the Toshakhana case, the former Prime Minister was supposed to be indicted today. However, his lawyers requested the session court to exempt Khan from today’s hearing because he had to appear in other courts, Dawn reported. The former Prime Minister’s indictment in the case was deferred twice before.

What is Toshakhana case?

The Tuesday hearing of the case started at the F-8 Kacheri, where Judge Iqbal presided over the hearing. Khan’s lawyer sought an exemption from an in-prison appearance. “He will not be able to appear in this court today,” the lawyer said. The lawyer then requested the court to adjourn the hearing for the next five days. However, the ECP counsel opposed the request. “It is not the court’s concern how far the party head is travelling from to reach the court,” the counsel said. “He should also come here as an indictment is pending. Once indicted, he can head to the other courts,” the judge asserted during the hearing. The judge then called a recess in the hearing and when the hearing was resumed, the judge issued a non-bailable arrest warrant and adjourned the hearing to March 7. The Toshakhana case was filed in August 2022 against Khan, who was accused of not sharing the details of Toshakhan gifts in annual assets submitted to the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP then disqualified Imran from holding public office for a short-term period and accused Khan of dishonest behaviour, fabricated information and inaccurate declaration.